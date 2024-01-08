Veterinary Imaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.12 million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Veterinary Imaging Market is expected to clock US$ 3.12 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.
The Veterinary Imaging Market continues to witness groundbreaking advancements, driving the evolution of diagnostic capabilities for both companion animals and livestock. This press release delves into the key developments, breakthroughs, and the dynamic landscape of the Veterinary Imaging Market, providing additional insights and context.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/veterinary-imaging-market/8549
Veterinary Imaging Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 1.73 million
|Revenue Forecast in 2031
|US$ 3.12 million
|CAGR
|6.78%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Product, Application, End Use, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Enhanced Imaging Modalities for Comprehensive Diagnostics: The market is undergoing a transformative phase with the development of advanced imaging modalities designed specifically for veterinary use. These technologies, including digital radiography, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear imaging, empower veterinarians to conduct more comprehensive and detailed diagnostics, leading to precise treatment plans.
Revolutionizing Point-of-Care Diagnostics: There is a notable shift towards point-of-care imaging solutions that offer immediate on-site diagnostics. Portable and handheld imaging devices have become instrumental in facilitating prompt assessments by veterinarians. This not only expedites the diagnostic process but also minimizes the stress on animals by eliminating the need for transportation to diagnostic facilities.
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Veterinary Diagnostics: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping veterinary diagnostics. AI algorithms play a crucial role in image analysis, pattern recognition, and decision support, significantly enhancing the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. This intersection of technology and veterinary medicine opens new frontiers in efficient and precise healthcare for animals.
Expanding Applications and Accessibility: The Veterinary Imaging Market's continuous growth is marked by an expansion of applications across various animal types, including companion animals, livestock, and equine. Efforts are underway to address cost-related challenges associated with advanced imaging equipment, with a focus on making these technologies more accessible to diverse veterinary practices.
Educational Initiatives for Skill Enhancement: To ensure the effective utilization of advanced imaging modalities, the industry is actively involved in developing standardized training programs for veterinary professionals. These initiatives aim to enhance the skills of veterinarians in diagnostic imaging, fostering a higher standard of care in veterinary practices.
Cross-Species Insights through Comparative Imaging Medicine: The Veterinary Imaging Market is poised to benefit from increased collaboration between human and veterinary medicine. Research initiatives in comparative imaging medicine contribute to a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms and treatment approaches across species. This cross-disciplinary approach holds promise for advancing both human and animal healthcare.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
-
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
-
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
-
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- Regulatory Landscape
- MARKET DYNAMICS
-
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
-
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- MRI
- Video Endoscopy
- CT Imaging
- GLOBAL VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
-
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Respiratory
- Orthopedics and Traumatology
- Oncology
- Dental Application
- Other
- GLOBAL VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USE
-
- Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
- Other End-use
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8549
In conclusion, the Veterinary Imaging Market stands at the forefront of technological innovation, driving positive changes in the diagnosis and treatment of animals. The anticipated transformative shifts in veterinary diagnostics reflect a commitment to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of diverse animal populations.
Browse other reports:
The global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market was pegged at US$ 1.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period.
The global allergic conjunctivitis market was pegged at US$ 2.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The global ventricular assist device market was pegged at US$ 1.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.
The global surgical stapling devices market was pegged at US$ 3,978.6 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Cell Separation Technology market was valued at US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030.
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.