Exosomes Market revenue to hit USD 5.3 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exosomes market size is slated to expand at ~16% CAGR between 2024 and 2036. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 5.3 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 776 million in the year 2023.The growth of the market is due to an increase in percentage of the people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases which is the main cause of death and disability, as well as a significant financial strain on healthcare systems. In strongly growing nations, the number of dementia cases is predicted to rise from 13.5 million in 2000 to 21.2 million in 2025 and 36.7 million in 2050, according to a United Nations assessment. In addition to these, the market is growing since major firms have been making developments on exosome therapies.

For example, in 2021, the biotechnology research company Cell Guidance Systems, located in the United States, announced that it would be creating exosome therapies to treat COVID-19. Furthermore, there will probably be a significant increase in government and non-government initiatives for exosome research during the study period. These specialist services are primarily utilized for risk analysis, class I and II solvent removal, column chromatography removal, structural elucidation of important impurities, and overall cost and process efficiency reduction initiatives

Increase in Chronic Illness Prevalence across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Globally, chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and neurological conditions are the main causes of morbidity and death. Numerous causes, such as an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and environmental variables like pollution, are contributing to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Approximately one in three persons worldwide are afflicted with several chronic illnesses. In the United States, four out of ten persons have two or more chronic diseases, and six out of ten adults have one. Additionally, exosomes can be modified to transport medicines, microRNA, and therapeutic compounds to specific cells, opening up a possible new therapeutic option for the management of chronic illnesses. The majority of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device businesses make significant investments in the creation of novel medications and equipment. The pharmaceutical sector invests a lot of money in R&D. Pharmaceutical firms make R&D investments in order to provide the exosomes market with unique and high-quality products. According to trends, the leading pharmaceutical companies are improving the efficiency of their research and development by investing heavily in R&D to see profits in the long run and by working together on joint projects. According to the research, global pharmaceutical R&D spending was estimated to be worth USD 136 billion in 2012 and USD 186 billion in 2019.

Exosomes Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding Diagnostic Applications to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The exosomes market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The diagnostic potential of exosomes, particularly in the detection of cancer and other diseases, is a major growth driver. Exosomes carry disease-specific biomarkers, and advancements in isolation and analysis technologies have propelled their utility in liquid biopsy and non-invasive diagnostics. This is because of the region’s superior healthcare system, sensible laws, an extensive network of multinational corporations, and high level of public knowledge of healthcare and diagnostics. Numerous government-funded studies have been carried out to investigate the potential involvement of medications utilizing exosomes in various cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, melanoma, lung cancer, and breast cancer. In 2020, there were 1,603,844 new cancer cases recorded in the US, and 602,347 cancer-related deaths. 403 new cases of cancer were reported for every 100,000 persons, and 144 people lost their lives to the disease. In addition, universities like Yale University and Michigan State University have partnered and been supported by companies like Merck and Exosome Diagnostic to carry out clinical trials in the US. Moreover, government funding for these endeavors is excellent. Most of the research was done on neoplasms.

Academic and Research Contributions to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific exosomes market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. Leading academic and research institutions in Asia Pacific are contributing to the expanding knowledge base around exosomes. Research endeavors focus on understanding exosome biology, cargo contents, and disease-specific applications, bolstering the region's standing in the global exosomes research landscape. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in global exosome research, with a reported annual growth rate of 22% in research applications. Strategic collaborations between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and academic institutions are fostering innovation and driving the application of exosomes in diagnostics and therapeutics. The collaborative landscape reflects the region's commitment to leveraging collective expertise for advancements in the field. Technological advancements are crucial for overcoming challenges related to the isolation and characterization of exosomes. The increased investments in isolation technologies underscore Asia Pacific's dedication to addressing key technical hurdles and enhancing the translational potential of exosomes.

Exosomes, Segmentation by Indication

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Amongst these segments, the cancer segment in exosomes market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the wide range of uses of exosomes in the identification, assessment, and management of cancer. Exosomes have the potential to be highly effective therapeutic delivery vehicles for proteins, small chemicals, and RNAs intended to specifically target cancer cells. Furthermore, exosome-borne lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids are being investigated as potential targets for cancer therapy and as promising biomarkers for cancer prognosis and detection. The industry is anticipated to grow in the near future because of the rising incidence of cancer and the growing need for early disease detection. In 2020, there were projected to be 18.1 million cases of cancer worldwide. Men accounted for 9.3 million of these instances, while women made for 8.8 million. Exosomes serve as vital carriers of genetic material, proteins, and microRNAs that reflect the status of the originating cells, including cancer cells. This drives their significance in early cancer detection, where even minute alterations in biomarker profiles can be indicative of the presence of malignancies before conventional methods can detect them.

Exosomes, Segmentation by Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Amongst these segments, the therapeutic segment in exosomes market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. It is possible to use exosomes as a treatment platform for COVID-19 and other disorders. Exosomes can be used in clinical settings as cell-free substitutes to treat a variety of illnesses and promote tissue regeneration since they can carry therapeutic cargo components without causing cellular toxicity or immunological rejection. Furthermore, exosomes produced from stem cells have the benefit of utilizing the regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties of their parent cells; as a result, exosome therapy can be developed to treat respiratory viral illnesses like SARS-CoV-2. Given their natural material transportation qualities, capacity to sustain intrinsic long-term circulation, and high biocompatibility—all of which make them ideal for the delivery of a wide range of proteins, chemicals, and nucleic acids—exosomes hold great promise as a drug delivery vehicle.

Few of the well-known industry leaders in the exosomes market that are profiled by Research Nester are System Biosciences, Lonza Group Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, RoosterBio, Inc., Global Stem Cells Group, QIAGEN N.V., Miltenyi Biotech Technology & Trading Co., Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Exosomes Market

Bio-Techne Corporation today announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to exclusively complete development of and commercialize the ExoTRU kidney transplant rejection test developed by Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand. ExoTRU is a non-invasive multigene urine based liquid biopsy assay that provides critical allograft health information to assist clinician decision making in managing kidney transplant patients and optimizing patient care.

Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharma, biotech and nutrition industries, announced today the acquisition of an exosome manufacturing facility located in Lexington, Massachusetts (US) from Codiak BioSciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics. Codiak will retain its pipeline of therapeutic candidates as well as its exosome engineering and drug-loading technologies.

