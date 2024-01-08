Global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market Forecasts to 2028 - Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market by Treatment Modalities (Cell-Based (Chondrocyte Transplantation, Stem Cells, Growth Factors), Non-Cell (Tissue Scaffolds)), Application (Hyaline, Fibrocartilage), Site, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 1.3 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Cell-based procedures like chondrocyte transplantation, growth factors, and stem cells are mainly driven by the, rising number of cartilage repair procedures and the increasing number of osteoarthritis cases which is expected to drive the cell-based research and advancement in a number of hospitals in upcoming years.
The hyaline cartilage segment accounted for the highest market share in the application segment market, by application, during the forecast period
Based on the application of the segment, the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market market is categorized into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. Hyaline cartilage is expected to have the highest growth in the market, which is attributed to the availability of the funding and the rising investment in R&D and increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies will drive the hyaline cartilage market.
The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by region, during the forecast period
Based on the region, the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. In 2022, North America had the highest market as the key players for the cartilage repair market mainly have the presence in countries like US and Canada and the growing number of knee replacement surgeries and the use of cartilage repair products for the treatment of cartilage damage or injury.
KeyMarket Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis
- Increasing Research Funding and Investments
- Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries
Restraints
- High Cost of Cartilage Repair Surgeries
- Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
Opportunities
- Technological Advancements
- Developments in Regenerative Medicine
Challenges
- Limitations of Cartilage-based Stem Cell Products
- Need for Skilled Personnel
The report provides insights on the following:
- Analysis of key drivers (Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, Increasing research funding and investments and Rising number of sports and accident-related orthopedic injuries), restraints (High cost of cartilage repair surgeries and Unfavorable reimbursement scenario) opportunities (Technological advancements in the cartilage repair market and Development in the field of regenerative medicine and Challenges (Limitation of cartilage-based stem cell products and Need for skill personnel) are influencing the growth of the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, among others, in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market strategies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modality, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
- Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
- Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Application Site, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
- Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market: Geographic Snapshot
Premium Insights
- Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market Overview - Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis to Drive Market
- North America: Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Application and Country, 2022 - Hyaline Cartilage Held Largest Share in 2022
- Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - Japan to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period
Companies Profiled
- Allosource
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cartiheal, Inc.
- Conmed Corporation
- Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
- Geistlich Pharma AG
- Lifenet Health
- Matricel GmbH
- Medipost
- Orthocell Ltd.
- Regentis Biomaterials
- Regrow Biosciences
- Rti Surgical
- Smith+Nephew
- Stryker Corporation
- Theracell Advanced Biotechnology
- Vericel Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
