Global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market Forecasts to 2028 - Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries

The global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 1.3 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Cell-based procedures like chondrocyte transplantation, growth factors, and stem cells are mainly driven by the, rising number of cartilage repair procedures and the increasing number of osteoarthritis cases which is expected to drive the cell-based research and advancement in a number of hospitals in upcoming years.

The hyaline cartilage segment accounted for the highest market share in the application segment market, by application, during the forecast period

Based on the application of the segment, the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market market is categorized into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. Hyaline cartilage is expected to have the highest growth in the market, which is attributed to the availability of the funding and the rising investment in R&D and increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies will drive the hyaline cartilage market.

The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by region, during the forecast period

Based on the region, the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. In 2022, North America had the highest market as the key players for the cartilage repair market mainly have the presence in countries like US and Canada and the growing number of knee replacement surgeries and the use of cartilage repair products for the treatment of cartilage damage or injury.

KeyMarket Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis

Increasing Research Funding and Investments

Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries

Restraints

High Cost of Cartilage Repair Surgeries

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Developments in Regenerative Medicine

Challenges

Limitations of Cartilage-based Stem Cell Products

Need for Skilled Personnel

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, Increasing research funding and investments and Rising number of sports and accident-related orthopedic injuries), restraints (High cost of cartilage repair surgeries and Unfavorable reimbursement scenario) opportunities (Technological advancements in the cartilage repair market and Development in the field of regenerative medicine and Challenges (Limitation of cartilage-based stem cell products and Need for skill personnel) are influencing the growth of the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, among others, in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modality, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Application Site, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market: Geographic Snapshot

Premium Insights

Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market Overview - Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis to Drive Market

North America: Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Application and Country, 2022 - Hyaline Cartilage Held Largest Share in 2022

Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - Japan to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Companies Profiled

Allosource

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cartiheal, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Geistlich Pharma AG

Lifenet Health

Matricel GmbH

Medipost

Orthocell Ltd.

Regentis Biomaterials

Regrow Biosciences

Rti Surgical

Smith+Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Theracell Advanced Biotechnology

Vericel Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

