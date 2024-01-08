Global Cloud Survey 2023 Highlights: Leveraging Cloud Computing, AI, and Data for Business Success

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Cloud: Leveraging Cloud Computing, AI, and Data for Business Success" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to business respondents to the 2023 Global Cloud User survey, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) represent the most critical aspects of digital transformation. As such, companies continue to build hybrid, multi-cloud environments to support strategic business goals, such as revenue growth, rapid response to market demand and disruption, and enhanced sales and marketing effectiveness.

In the 12th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and global regions share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.

Notable findings include:

Businesses view hybrid and multi-cloud environments as critical to business success; 75% of respondents said that a successful, competitive business requires a strategic, seamless hybrid or multi-cloud environment.

Fifty-six percent of business applications are cloud-native, with 44% remaining in legacy infrastructures. The primary reasons businesses still keep some apps on-premises are due to security, resiliency, or sustainability.

The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near future for the cloud market.

Key Topics Covered:

Cloud Remains the Foundation for Digital Transformation

Business Priorities Require New Technologies

C-Suite Influence on Tech Investments Growing

Security, Compliance, and Costs Top List of Business Challenges

Hybrid and Multi-cloud Environments Critical for Business Success

Hybrid and Multi-cloud Computing at the Heart of Digital Transformation

Legacy Applications Continue to Migrate to the Cloud

Businesses Modernize Applications for Cloud Using Various Methods

Businesses Choose Legacy Infrastructure to Meet Specific Goals

Edge Computing Growth Set to Explode by 2025

Edge Infrastructures Offer Businesses Application Control

Businesses Moving Data-heavy Applications to the Edge

Third-party Partner Engagement Set to Shift by 2025

Third-party Partner Use to Grow through 2025

MSPs Offer Planning and Migration Assistance

Benefits of Engaging a Managed Cloud Services Provider

