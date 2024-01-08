Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 08 January 2024 – On 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.



Under the programme initiated 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.1 billion in the period from 7 November 2023 to 29 January 2024.

Since the announcement 22 December, the following transactions have been made:

Number of B shares (of DKK 0.10) Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,708,000 2,556,160,704 2 January 2024 115,000 694.78 79,899,245 3 January 2024 115,000 698.92 80,375,416 4 January 2024 110,000 719.71 79,168,203 5 January 2024 110,000 725.03 79,753,666 Accumulated under the programme 4,158,000 2,875,357,234

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 52,162,054 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares of DKK 0.10 in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 05 January 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 48,265,778 B shares of DKK 0.10 at an average share price of DKK 595.67 per B share of DKK 0.10 equal to a transaction value of DKK 28,750,442,032.

