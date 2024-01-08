Atherectomy Devices Market to Surge to US$ 1.708 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atherectomy Devices Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Atherectomy Devices Market is poised for a notable expansion, with forecasts projecting growth to US$ 1.708 billion by 2030. This rise is attributed to the growing need for minimally invasive procedures and a spike in cardiovascular disease prevalence globally.

A substantial CAGR of 8.82% from 2022 to 2030 is indicative of the market's robust trajectory. Chronic conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD), which involve the narrowing and hardening of blood vessels due to plaque accumulation, are significantly propelling the demand for these devices.

In the segment by product types, Rotational Atherectomy Devices have emerged as dominant, carving out a significant market share due to their effectiveness in treating complex vascular lesions. These procedures are gaining momentum for their comprehensive utility in cardiovascular interventions and the added patient convenience of minimally invasive treatment.

Rapid Growth Projected in Peripheral Vascular Atherectomy Applications

By application, the market has seen a swift uptick in Peripheral Vascular Atherectomy devices, reflecting an increased incidence of vascular diseases and a demographic tilt towards an aging population. Technological advancements are further facilitating this growth alongside the demand for shorter recovery times and better patient outcomes.

Hospitals as end users continue to reign supreme in this sector, with the infrastructure and advanced procedural capabilities required to support complex atherectomy interventions. This uptrend is cemented by their comprehensive range of cardiovascular healthcare services.

United States Leads Atherectomy Devices Market with Innovation and Advanced Patient Care

Geographically, the United States is at the forefront, characterized by its robust healthcare system and the continuous introduction of cutting-edge medical technologies. A high incidence rate of cardiovascular ailments, combined with a focus on minimally invasive surgical approaches, bolsters the market growth in the region.

Integral to the progression of the Atherectomy Devices Market are key industry players who are consistently innovating and introducing more sophisticated devices to accommodate the intricate needs of cardiovascular procedures. Their commitment to research and the development of these critical medical devices is instrumental in elevating patient care standards across the board.

