Sustainability and Circular Economy in the Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market - Water Security Concerns, Stringent Legislation, and Attractive Resource Recovery Revenue Streams Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular Economy in the Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water crisis necessitates technology developments that safeguard water availability and quality, supporting sustainable industrial practices and avoiding pollution of land and water bodies.

The Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market advances novel technologies that tackle the challenges of cost and energy consumption focused on improving membrane-based systems that can replace thermal-powered products with heightened environmental impact and CAPEX and OPEX. Innovative pretreatments and membrane processes, including FO, EDR, and MD, are expected to displace thermal brine concentrators over the 2024 to 2030 forecast period, while developments in evaporation and crystallization technologies are set to improve these products' economic and environmental viability.

Stringent water protection and effluent limitation regulations, water scarcity, growing public awareness and concern over environmental issues, socioeconomic trends such as urbanization and industrialization, as well as material recovery opportunities will likely drive the demand for ZLD solutions. The publisher estimates the global ZLD market at $851.5 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR, reaching $2,146.6 million by 2030.

The report analyzes the global ZLD industry trends and factors impacting market growth and technology development. Other important information includes:

Mapping key competitors across technology segments, identifying companies to action that are expected to drive value in the market, with an in-depth analysis of the degree of concentration and revenue share distribution.

Distribution channels and pricing trends that influence ZLD systems, providing a general understanding of the solutions providers and suppliers in the market.

Regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Potential market growth opportunities that are underdeveloped and set to experience high growth and engagement rates in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:





Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Technology

Mapping Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Technology Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Lithium Recovery from Brine

Growth Opportunity 2: ZLD-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Recovery Devices for ZLD

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbyo2f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.