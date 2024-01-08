Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 8 January 2024
Announcement no. 02/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258.528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement43.736 3.064.575
29 December 20231.50068,41102.615
2 January 20241.70069,90118.830
3 January 20241.70071,05120.785
4 January 20241.40071,3699.904
5 January 20241.20071,6986.028
Accumulated under the programme51.236 70,12 3.592.737
    
RTX total shares8.467.838  
RTX Treasuty shares309.7643,7%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

