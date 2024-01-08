IHT DECLARES 54TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS REVENUES CONTINUE TO CLIMB WITH RECORD DECEMBER

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) On January 5, 2024, the Board of Trustees of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE Am: IHT), announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 22, 2024, extending an uninterrupted continuous 54-year history of annual dividends. InnSuites hotel operations revenue continues to grow, with the highest combined hotel revenue total ever in December for IHT hotels at $524,219. The UniGen diversified efficient clean energy investment continues to progress, while seeking additional funding.



For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com and www.innsuites.com .

