Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 January 2024 £30.94m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 January 2024 £30.94m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,608,486

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 05 January 2024 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 66.38p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 66.38p

Ordinary share price 59.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (10.36%)