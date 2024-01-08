Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market To Reach USD 965.8 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market was valued at USD 497.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 965.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.9%.



Self-cleaning cat litter boxes automatically scoop and dispose of waste to maintain a clean, odor-free environment, reducing effort for owners. The device cleans itself after the cat exits, and some models are even connected to a water supply for easy flushing. Users can connect to a phone app to update cleaning cycles and schedules.

The proliferation of cat ownership has been a significant driver of demand for associated products and devices, with adoption rates having risen markedly during the pandemic as people have sought companionship during long periods of isolation. Even as the world opens up once more, the demand for cat adoption remains robust; according to the World Animal Foundation, the number of cats adopted is twice that of dogs, with 81% of people preferring to adopt kittens over fully grown felines. In 2021, 43% of all cats were adopted by people, a figure that is likely to remain high in the future.

The Pet Food Industry has reported that cat adoption rates were higher than those for dogs in 2022, with a 2% increase compared to 2021, resulting in a total of 539,015 cats adopted. Interestingly, millennials have emerged as the most significant demographic for pet adoption, with the trend towards pet ownership rising amongst Gen-Zs. According to Studyfinds.org, pet ownership is on the rise. 7 out of 10 young adults in Gen Z prefer having a pet over a human baby, and 57% of millennials prefer their pets over their siblings. This trend is expected to increase demand for services like pet spas and styling competitions. Comfort for pets is a priority, so the demand for devices like this is growing.

Segmentation Overview:

The global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market has been segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. Single-cat boxes largely dominate the market. Although offline shopping is a popular distribution channel, it is preferred by many due to its ability to provide a better understanding of the product and personalized recommendations.

Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Report Highlights:

The global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032.

Automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes are in high demand due to rising cat adoption and back-to-office policies. They reduce cleaning efforts and ensure a clean, odor-free space for cats.

North America dominates the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market, particularly the US. With 74 million pet cats in the country, the US is a quick adopter of new technology and devices, significantly contributing to the product demand.

Some prominent players in the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report include Litter Robot (Whisker), Petkit Purax, PetSafe, Casa Leo, Kdsompet, iKuddle, Petree Litter Boxes, CatGenie, Airrobo, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- The Litter-Robot 3 Connect was named the best overall self-cleaning litter box by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

- AutoPets' Litter-Robot has been a fast-growing success for the company. Jacob Zuppke, President and COO, has never scooped a litter box in the five years he has owned a cat, thanks to the Litter-Robot.

Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Single Cat and Multi Cat

By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.





