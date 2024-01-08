Global MVNO Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in the Adoption of IoT, M2M, and BYOD by MVNOs to Attract New Customers

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Service Type (Postpaid, Prepaid), Business Model (Discount, Ethnic, Business, Youth/Media) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts that the MVNO market size is projected to grow from USD 84.6 billion in 2023 to USD 116.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall MVNO market and the subsegments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Many countries in the have a robust mobile-first culture, with a high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices. This mobile-centric environment creates opportunities for MVNOs to leverage existing mobile networks and offer IoT connectivity services to various devices, thus driving the market growth.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

By Operational Mode, the service operator segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Service operators have their own infrastructure, which enables them to have complete control over their business and service offerings. The degree of control and flexibility an MVNO has will depend on which operating elements it controls. However, host operators may impose some restrictions on MVNOs in the retail environment.

Service operator is one of the most popular models for new entrants. It enables MVNOs to start with a select set of operating elements and develop their own operations gradually. After their proposition has been proven and they have gained a considerable number of customers, MVNOs take over the operations of their host MNOs. The service operator model suits and helps businesses with brands or service concepts differentiate themselves from existing players.

By Subscriber, the consumer segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

MVNO is a consumer-driven market, with more than 80% of the market covered by consumer-based vendors. The consumer is projected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period due to the availability of MVNOs that provide customer-centric offerings, such as affordable data & voice plans and the latest technologies.

Currently, MVNOs are attracting more customers due to higher brand loyalty than new mobile entrants. These MVNOs provide unique services to their customers to differentiate themselves from traditional operators. The areas of differentiation include tariff flexibility, high-quality customer services, unique distribution models, bundling with fixed services, and access to unique content (music, games, and videos) and services.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The MVNO market in the Asia Pacific region has undergone significant transformation in recent years. Asia Pacific has always been an emerging region for the telecom industry. The region's diversified geographic area and high customer base creates huge opportunities for MVNOs. As per the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), APAC has emerged as the largest marketplace for the telecom industry across the globe.

China and India are the world's largest marketplaces for the telecom industry in terms of network infrastructure capacity and end-user subscribers. In terms of mobile subscriber base, the region holds the greatest number of consumers as compared to other regions and will remain one of the fastest-growing markets by 2024 and beyond.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $84.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $116.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Internet Services and New Data Centers to Drive Market in Asia-Pacific

Service Operator Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Enterprise Segment to Witness Higher Growth in 2023

Postpaid Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Full MVNO and US to Hold Largest Market Shares in 2023

Case Study Analysis

Telit Provided Stable Connection for Water Monitoring to Watersignal Using Cellular Connectivity

Soracom Provided Strong, Consistent Connection, Real-Time Visualization, and Secure Pathway to Aurora Payments Via Soracom Vpg

M2M Services Implemented Lte-M Technology and Modules for Alarm Devices for Telit

Kajeet Filtering Enabled Through Sentinel Helped Manage Data Consumption Across Active Devices

Soracom's Napter Service Helped to Maximize Security by Providing Remote Access to Any Ev Charger on Demand

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Provision of Demographic-Related Customer Services

Profit Maximization Opportunity for Both Mnos and Mvnos

Restraints

Mnos Giving Low Priority to Mvno Customers

Opportunities

Adoption of Iot, M2M, and Byod by Mvnos to Attract New Customers

Challenges

Fragmented Nature of Market

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for Mnos and Mvnos

Technology Roadmap of Market

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Regulatory Landscape

General Data Protection Regulation

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk

Soc 2

Digital Millennium Copyright Act

Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

Mvno Impact on Adjacent Niche Technologies

Network Function Virtualization (Nfv)

Software-Defined Network (Sdn)

Artificial Intelligence

Edge Computing

Blockchain

Current and Emerging Business Models

Caas Model

Managed Services Model

Revenue Sharing Model

Paas Model

Company Profiles

Key Players

Virgin Media Business (Uk)

Dataxoom

Lebara

Kddi

Asahi Net

Virgin Mobile Usa

Tracfone Wireless

Friendi Mobile

Boost Mobile

Lycamobile

Tesco Mobile

Postemobile

Airvoice Wireless

Asda Mobile

Giffgaff

Kajeet

Voiceworks

Ting

Red Pocket Mobile

Consumer Cellular

Other Key Players

Hologram

1Ot

Soracom

Onomondo

Airlinq

Emnify

1Nce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2ruf8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment