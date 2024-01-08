Changes in the Supervisory and Management Board of Admirals Group AS

Admirals Group AS has announced a change to its supervisory and management board structure.

According to the Company’s general meeting of shareholders’ decision, Anton Tikhomirov, the member of Admiral Group AS’ supervisory board, was recalled as of January 3, 2024. By decision of the Supervisory Board he was appointed member of management board of Admirals Group AS starting from January 4, 2024.

Anton Tikhomirov has been active in the industry since 1999 and has a managerial background in a financial brokerage. He joined Admirals in 2012 as he was first appointed to the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS and later, in 2016, to the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS. He has been developing Admirals’ business activity in Spain and Latin America assuming later the responsibilities of the supervision of the regional structure.

There has also been a change in the Management Board of Admirals Group AS. By the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS, Daniel Joseph Skowronski was recalled as a member of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS on January 3, 2024.

The supervisory board of Admirals Group AS will operate as of January 3, 2024 in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Anatolii Mikhalchenko, Dmitri Lauš, Priit Rohumaa.

The management board of Admirals Group AS will operate as of January 4 2024 in the following composition: Sergei Bogatenkov, Andres Ioannou, Andrey Koks and Anton Tikhomirov.

Additional information: