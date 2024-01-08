Netherlands Telecom Operators Intelligence Report: 5G Subscriptions Set to Account for 67.4% Share of Total Mobile Subscriptions in 2028

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Netherlands today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the Netherlands will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% from 2023 to 2028. This growth will be driven by contribution from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the same period. This growth will be driven by 5G network expansion and the increasing adoption of higher ARPU 5G mobile service. Mobile voice service revenue, on the contrary, will decrease due to the decline in mobile voice ARPU, as a result of the increasing adoption of OTT voice services.
Fixed broadband service revenue increase will be driven by strong growth in FTTH subscriptions. Pay-TV service revenue will decline due to drop in aggregate pay-TV ARPU and subscription losses in cable TV and DTH segments, as customers migrate to SVoD platforms such as Netflix and Videoland.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Netherlands.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Key Highlights
- Overall telecom service revenue in Netherlands will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2023-2028.
- Mobile data revenues will grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over 2023-2028, driven by 5G network expansion and the increasing adoption of higher ARPU 5G mobile services to support consumer and enterprise use cases that demand faster speeds and lower latencies.
- 4G services will hold largest share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023. 5G subscriptions will account for 67.4% share of total mobile subscriptions in 2028, supported by the government and telcos investment in 5G network.
- KPN will account for the largest share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023, followed by T-Mobile Netherlands
Key Topics Covered:
- Market highlights
- Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates
- Regulatory context
- Regulatory highlights, Netherlands Vision 2030 and the CRA Strategy 2020-2024, Quality of Service Regulatory Framework
- Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028
- Evolution of total telecom and pay TV services revenue, 2022-2028
- Mobile services market
- Mobile service penetration and subscription trends
- Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028
- Total mobile subscriptions, 2022-2028
- Device adoption trends
- Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028
- Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028
- Payment types and technology trends
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type
- Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028
- Churn and usage trends
- Churn, voice usage, data usage
- Market share trends
- Subscription market share, 2023
- Fixed services market
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028
- Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028
- Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028
- Market share trends
- Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023
- Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023
- Fixed service revenue trends
- Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028
- Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028
- Pay-TV services market
- Penetration and subscription trends
- TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2022-2028
- Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2022-2028
- Market share trends
- Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2023
- Service revenue trends
- Total pay-TV service revenue, 2022-2028
- Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2022-2028
- Competitive landscape and company snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview
- Company snapshot ( KPN , VodafoneZiggo, and T-Mobile)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- KPN
- T-Mobile Netherlands
- VodafoneZiggo
- Tele2 Netherlands
- Canal Digitaal
- Online
