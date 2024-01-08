Netherlands Telecom Operators Intelligence Report: 5G Subscriptions Set to Account for 67.4% Share of Total Mobile Subscriptions in 2028

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Netherlands today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the Netherlands will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% from 2023 to 2028. This growth will be driven by contribution from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the same period. This growth will be driven by 5G network expansion and the increasing adoption of higher ARPU 5G mobile service. Mobile voice service revenue, on the contrary, will decrease due to the decline in mobile voice ARPU, as a result of the increasing adoption of OTT voice services.

Fixed broadband service revenue increase will be driven by strong growth in FTTH subscriptions. Pay-TV service revenue will decline due to drop in aggregate pay-TV ARPU and subscription losses in cable TV and DTH segments, as customers migrate to SVoD platforms such as Netflix and Videoland.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Netherlands.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Overall telecom service revenue in Netherlands will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2023-2028.

Mobile data revenues will grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over 2023-2028, driven by 5G network expansion and the increasing adoption of higher ARPU 5G mobile services to support consumer and enterprise use cases that demand faster speeds and lower latencies.

4G services will hold largest share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023. 5G subscriptions will account for 67.4% share of total mobile subscriptions in 2028, supported by the government and telcos investment in 5G network.

KPN will account for the largest share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023, followed by T-Mobile Netherlands

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, Netherlands Vision 2030 and the CRA Strategy 2020-2024, Quality of Service Regulatory Framework

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Evolution of total telecom and pay TV services revenue, 2022-2028

Mobile services market

Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028

Total mobile subscriptions, 2022-2028

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028

Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market share, 2023

Fixed services market

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028

Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028

Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services market

Penetration and subscription trends

TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2022-2028

Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2023

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2022-2028

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview

Company snapshot ( KPN , VodafoneZiggo, and T-Mobile)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

KPN

T-Mobile Netherlands

VodafoneZiggo

Tele2 Netherlands

Canal Digitaal

Online

