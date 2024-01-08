OTC Markets Group Welcomes Westgold Resources Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX; OTCQX: WGXRF), a debt free and profitable, Western Australian gold miner, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Westgold Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Westgold Resources Limited (“Westgold”) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “WGXRF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Westgold Managing Director, Mr. Wayne Bramwell, said:

“We are pleased to have Westgold now trading on the OTCQX Market. The North American market has been taking keen interest in Westgold, a company which is now being recognized for its improved profitability, cash flow generation, strong balance sheet and demonstrable success in cost control. The OTCQX quotation can build on this interest and take Westgold to a wider audience. Importantly, as a debt free and unhedged Australian gold producer with a significant pipeline of organic growth opportunities, Westgold is well positioned to continue to enhance shareholder value and close the valuation gap amongst our peers.”

Berns & Berns, Counsellors at Law acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Westgold Resources Limited

Westgold Resources Limited is a debt free and profitable, Western Australian gold miner fully leveraged to the gold price. With more than 1,300km2 of tenure, Westgold is the dominant gold miner in the Murchison and Bryah regions of Western Australia and, uniquely amongst peers, an owner-operator of all of its underground mines. With a new team, increasing operational delivery and free cash flow, no debt and a strong balance sheet, Westgold is well positioned to build value for its shareholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

