Solid Biosciences Announces $109 Million Private Placement

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of institutional accredited investors for an approximately $108.9 million private placement, which is expected to close on or about January 11, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The private placement is being conducted in accordance with applicable Nasdaq rules and was priced to satisfy the “Minimum Price” requirement (as defined in the Nasdaq rules).



The private placement includes new and existing investors, including Perceptive Advisors, Adage Capital Partners LP, Deerfield Management Company, Invus, Janus Henderson Investors, Vestal Point Capital, LP, Bain Capital Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and an undisclosed life sciences investor, among others.

Citigroup and Cantor acted as joint lead placement agents to the Company in connection with the private placement.

In the private placement, the Company is selling 16,973,103 shares of common stock at a price of $5.53 per share and, in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,712,478 shares of common stock at a price of $5.529 per pre-funded warrant. Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will be exercisable until exercised in full.

The Company expects to use net proceeds from the private placement to fund ongoing pipeline development programs, business development activities, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in the private placement and the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the pre-funded warrants issued in the private placement no later than the 30th day after the closing of the private placement.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates and neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, AVB-202-TT for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases.

