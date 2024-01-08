Latin America Baby Footwear Market Size Projected to Touch USD 7.6 billion, Registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The baby footwear market in Latin America was valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 3.5% is expected from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 7.6 billion by 2031. Sustainable practices are becoming more prevalent in baby products, too. As parents choose eco-friendly footwear for their children, baby footwear brands have adopted environmentally friendly practices.

Shoes for babies are popular gifts for baby showers, birthdays, and other occasions. Cultural and social trends contribute to the sustained demand for baby products. Shoes are a top priority for parents when it comes to the safety of their children. Safety-minded footwear brands are more likely to gain popularity as they offer sturdy soles and non-slip surfaces.

Global Latin America Baby Footwear Market: Key Players

Most manufacturers invest significantly in research and development activities to develop new products. To gain market share, companies in the industry expand their product portfolios and merge with other companies. Leading players to reap lucrative revenue opportunities also closely follow baby footwear market trends.

Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Company

Crocs Inc.

Kidy Calçados

KLIN NZ

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

Pimpolho

PUMA SE

SKECHERS USA Inc.

As technology becomes more integrated into baby footwear, this trend may become more widespread. Mobile connectivity, motion sensors, and temperature control can help improve functionality and safety. Automation may improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of baby footwear production. In turn, this could lead to a larger selection of high-quality, affordable products. Baby products are increasingly being purchased online. Parents might increasingly turn to direct-to-consumer brands for more personalized shopping experiences and to connect with brands.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on product type, demand for sock shoes will likely drive demand for baby footwear in Latin America.

In terms of category, water-resistant footwear is likely to gain popularity in the coming years.

Online sales channels are expected to drive sales for baby footwear in Latin America in growing years.

Mexico's baby footwear industry is expected to grow significantly in the next few years.

As of 2022, Brazil had the highest volume and value share of the baby footwear market.

Global Latin America Baby Footwear Market: Growth Drivers

A growing global population and a rise in birth rates directly affect the demand for baby shoes. Due to an increasing number of newborns, baby products, like footwear, are highly sought after. As disposable incomes rise around the world, parents can invest more in trendy and high-quality baby shoes.

As the middle-class population continues to grow, this trend will increase at an alarming rate. Social media influencers and celebrity endorsements influence consumer behavior significantly. The footwear preferences of parents are often determined by the trends set by celebrities and influencers.

Fashion trends are increasingly influencing baby products. Fashion trends in adult fashion tend to influence parents' choices for infant footwear. As a result, a wide range of fashionable baby footwear options is now available on the market.

Parents are recognizing the importance of foot health at a very early age. In response to this awareness, a growing demand has emerged for fashionable footwear that supports a baby's natural foot development. As e-commerce platforms and online retail channels have grown, parents have greater access to various baby footwear options.

A convenience factor contributes to an increase in sales of baby footwear online. The baby footwear market continues to grow due to advancements in materials and design. Innovative materials and features enhance footwear quality, while brands aim to make it lightweight, flexible, and breathable.

Global Latin America Baby Footwear Market: Regional Landscape

Latin America is expected to be the leading market for baby footwear. With a high birth rate in Latin America, baby products, including footwear, are always in demand. Economic conditions, such as disposable income and purchasing power, affect the consumption of non-essential items, such as fashionable baby footwear. Economic growth and stability can positively influence the demand for goods and services.

E-commerce and online shopping platforms have been growing rapidly in Latin America. The convenience of online shopping will probably encourage parents to purchase baby footwear online.

Understanding local preferences and establishing a partnership with popular local brands is crucial to a business's success. Companies can capture a larger share of the market by tailoring their products to local trends and cultural preferences. Trade agreements and regulatory environments can affect the availability and price of baby footwear. Trade policies and regulations in the region are constantly changing, so businesses should stay up-to-date.

Key Developments

In November 2023, Nike introduced new sneakers designed for babies. Nike Swoosh 1, an all-around shoe for kids, is designed to promote healthy growth and prevent foot problems.

Global Latin America Baby Footwear Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Casual Shoes

Booties

Clogs & Mules

Water Shoes

Bellies & Peep Toes

Sneakers

Flip Flops

Others (musical shoes, LED shoes, etc.)

Sports Shoes

Formal Shoes

Loafers

Oxfords Shoes

Sock Shoes

Sandals

By Category

Water Resistant

Non-water Resistant

By Material

Leather

Cotton

Canvas

Polyester

Others (rubber, suede, Etc.)

By Closure Type

Slip-on

Strap

Hook & Loop

Others (laces, zippers, etc.)

By Consumer Group

Boys

Girls

Unisex

By Age

0 – 6 Months

7 – 12 Months

1 – 2 Years

2 – 3 Years

3 – 4 Years

Above 4 Years

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Baby Shoe Stores

Catalogue/Magazine Retail

Departmental Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

