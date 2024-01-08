Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry Report 2023-2030: Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Power to Liquid, Gas to Liquid Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Power to Liquid, Gas to Liquid), Biofuel Manufacturing Technology, Blending Capacity (Below 30%, 30% to 50%, Above 50%), Platform and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period, reaching USD 16.8 billion by 2030

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market.

The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. Heightened awareness of climate change and the need to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation industry is a primary catalyst, prompting airlines to adopt SAF as a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuels.

Regulatory initiatives and mandates, such as those set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and various governments, further propel market expansion. Increasing investments in research and development to enhance the production efficiency of SAF, coupled with advancements in feedstock technologies, contribute to the sector's growth.

Neste (Finland), World Energy (Ireland), Total Energies (France), LanzaTech (US), and Fulcrum BioEnergy (US), among others are some of the leading players operating in the sustainable aviation fuel market report.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the sustainable aviation fuel market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the sustainable aviation fuel market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Growing industry collaboration and the economic advantages of scale is driving the market for the commercial aviation segment

Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is expected to hold the largest market share. Commercial aviation holds a substantial share in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market primarily due to collaborative efforts within the industry. Airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and biofuel producers are increasingly forming strategic partnerships to address the challenges of SAF adoption.

This collaboration streamlines the development, certification, and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels, fostering a more cohesive and efficient approach. As commercial aviation giants actively invest in research and development, the sector not only pioneers technological advancements but also establishes a strong market presence, steering the trajectory of SAF towards widespread acceptance and adoption in the aviation industry.

The hydrogen fuel cells segment leads the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market with its high energy density, offering an efficient and effective solution

Based on Fuel Type, the hydrogen fuel cells segment gains prominence in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market due to its high energy density, offering an efficient and viable solution for powering aircraft, thereby contributing to the aviation industry's transition towards cleaner and more sustainable fuel options.

Additionally, hydrogen's versatility and compatibility with existing aircraft infrastructure further solidify its position as a key player in driving the transition toward greener aviation.

North America leads the sustainable aviation fuel market due to progressive regulatory frameworks, robust R&D initiatives, and strategic collaborations, creating an environment conducive to innovation and widespread adoption

The North American market holds a larger share of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market primarily due to progressive regulatory frameworks promoting environmental sustainability and emissions reduction in the aviation sector.

Additionally, the region benefits from a robust ecosystem of research and development, strong investment initiatives, and strategic collaborations among airlines, biofuel producers, and government agencies, fostering a conducive environment for SAF innovation and adoption. This proactive approach positions North America at the forefront of the global SAF market, reflecting a commitment to sustainable aviation practices and aligning with the broader industry's push towards reducing carbon footprints.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 47.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rise in Demand for Reduction of Carbon and GHG Emissions

Below 30% Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2030

HEFA-SPK to Surpass Other Segments During Forecast Period

Middle East to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Use Case Analysis

Offtake Agreements

Sunfire E-Crude Plant

Power-To-Liquid Technology Plant

Green Propellant Infusion

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus on Reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic

Higher Fuel Efficiency Than Conventional Jet Fuels

Restraints

Shortage of Feedstocks and Refineries

Significant Price Difference Between Sustainable and Conventional Jet Fuels

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Airlines

Sustainable Aviation Fuel's Drop-In Capability Boosts Demand for Carbon Footprint Reduction

Government Initiatives for Sustainable Fuel Alternatives

Challenges

High Operating Cost of Airlines

Inconsistencies in Techno-Economic and Lifecycle Analyses

Huge Capital Requirement for Approval and Certification of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Limitations Associated with Blending Capacity

Cost Contribution of Elements Across Sustainable Aviation Fuel Supply Chain

Factors Influencing Sustainable Aviation Fuel Cost

Improved Feedstock Yields

Advanced Bio-Manufacturing Technology

Increased Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Role of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Certificates, Registries, and Book and Claim Systems

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Certificates

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Registries

Book and Claim Systems

Technology Trends

Hydrothermal Liquefaction

Pyrolysis

Alcohol-To-Jet (ATJ)

Hycogen

Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

Hybrid Electric Propulsion

Electrofuel

Impact of Megatrends

Blockchain Integration for Supply Chain Transparency

Artificial Intelligence for Feedstock Optimization

Advanced Analytics for Market Forecasting

Collaborative Industry Platforms for Knowledge Sharing

Circular Economy Initiatives for Feedstock Utilization

Company Profiles

Key Players

Neste

Fulcrum Bioenergy

Lanzatech

World Energy, LLC

Totalenergies

Gevo

SG Preston

Velocys PLC

Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC

SkyNRG

Red Rock Biofuels

Aemetis, Inc.

Prometheus Fuels

Wastefuel

Alder Renewables

SAF+ Consortium

Preem AB

OMV Group

BP P.L.C.

Other Players

Atmosfair

Phillips 66 Company

Sundrop Fuels, Inc.

Hypoint Inc.

Zeroavia, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t4ei8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment