Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Copenhagen, 08 January 2024





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 01 January – 05 January 2024:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 723,152 85,077,912 1-Jan-24 - - - 2-Jan-24 8,560 118.71 1,016,121 3-Jan-24 23,000 121.54 2,795,333 4-Jan-24 15,000 122.68 1,840,173 5-Jan-24 8,013 121.62 974,550 Total, 01 Jan – 05 Jan 2024 54,573 121.42 6,626,176 Bought from CAF, 05 Jan 2024* 24,785 120.82 2,994,505 Bought from CWO, 05 Jan 2024* 11,430 120.82 1,380,964 Accumulated, under the programme 813,940 96,079,557

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 01 January – 05 January 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,195,689 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the total share capital.



For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

