Morgan Stanley Initiates Research Coverage on Mondee

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a leading AI travel technology company and marketplace with a portfolio of global platforms in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, announced that Morgan Stanley initiated research coverage on Mondee.

The coverage is authored by Brian Nowak and his team, who lead internet research for Morgan Stanley with coverage of, among others, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Airbnb, Uber, Booking Holdings and Expedia.

Morgan Stanley is joining JMP Securities, Roth Capital Partners, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Northland Securities in covering the company. This brings the total number of investment banks covering Mondee to five.

Established in 2011, Mondee is a leading AI travel technology company and marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated AI travel planning assistant in the market. Its network and marketplace include approximately 65,000 leisure travel advisors, freelancers and influencers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, visit: mondee.com.

