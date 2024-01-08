Autonomous Underwater Glider Market projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Autonomous Underwater Glider Market ” , by Shape (Torpedo, Laminar Flow Body, Multi Hull Vehicle, Streamlined Regular Style ), Depth (Shallow, Medium, Deep), Distribution (Online, Offline,), Application (Oceanographic Research, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Archaeological & Exploration, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Autonomous Underwater Glider Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Shape, Depth, Distribution, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Oceanographic Gliders Biological Gliders Sample of Companies Covered Military Gliders Inspection Gliders Environmental Gliders

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Autonomous Underwater Glider Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Laminar Flow Body, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global Autonomous Underwater Glider market has emerged as a key factor in revolutionizing various industries by offering innovative solutions to long-standing challenges. The Autonomous Underwater Glider are the unmanned vehicles which are used for the ocean science. As these gliders require a little or absolute no human assistance while travelling and these robots are generally suited for collection of data in remote locations with utmost safety and relatively low cost when compared to traditional gliders.

These Gliders are generally equipped with a wide variety of sensors to monitor temperature, salinity, currents, and other ocean conditions. This information creates a more complete picture of what is happening in the ocean, as well as trends scientists might not otherwise be able to detect from satellites or large research ships.

While there are many glider designs that use different techniques to move through the water, all gliders share the ability to travel far distances over long periods, without servicing. Unmanned gliders sample the ocean in places where it is impractical to send people, and at a fraction of the cost, allowing us to collect data even in the middle of a hurricane. It is these characteristics along with advancements in sensor technologies that make gliders increasingly important as tools for collecting ocean data.

Major Vendors in the Global Autonomous Underwater Glider Market:

Oceanographic Gliders

Biological Gliders

Military Gliders

Inspection Gliders

Environmental Gliders

OceanServer Technology

Atlas Elektronik Group

Fugro

iRobot Corporation

MASH Engineering

Deepsea Robotics Inc

Subsea Technology & Robotics Ltd

Sea Explorer

The Unmanned operations along with long range and endurance

Unlike traditional underwater vehicles that rely on propellers, AUGs use changes in buoyancy to glide through the water, making them incredibly energy-efficient. This helps in the long mission for durations of weeks, months, or even years, and allows them to cover vast distances, traversing entire oceans. Additionally AUGs are autonomous vehicles, meaning they operate without human intervention. This allows them to venture into dangerous or remote areas, such as during hurricanes or near underwater volcanic vents, without putting human lives at risk.

Moreover with no engine noise or propellers, AUGs glide silently through the water, minimizing their impact on marine life and allowing them to gather data without disturbing sensitive ecosystems. This makes them ideal for studying animal behavior, acoustics, and other sensitive environments.

Also Multiple AUGs can be deployed together to form a network, providing a comprehensive picture of a large area or specific phenomenon. This is particularly utilized for studying ocean currents, tracking migrating animals, and monitoring large-scale environmental changes.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Explore shipwrecks and underwater ruins without damaging delicate artifacts.

Study ocean currents, climate change, marine life distribution, and pollution levels.

Silent operation minimizes impact on marine life and sensitive ecosystems.

Operate at a fraction of the cost of traditional research vessels due to low maintenance and energy needs.

Glide for weeks, months, or even years, covering vast distances across oceans.

Providing real-time ocean data for educational purposes and citizen science projects.

Opportunities:

Possible growth opportunities in the oil and gas industry for gliders to monitor the condition of underwater pipelines for leaks and structural integrity.

Applications in monitoring and maintaining undersea telecommunication cables for efficient and reliable connectivity.

Use of gliders for monitoring and exploration activities related to potential ocean mining sites for valuable minerals and natural resources.

The increase in the adoption of the autonomous systems. This trend towards autonomous systems in various industries, including marine research and exploration, is driving the demand for underwater gliders.

Deployment of gliders for monitoring and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations in maritime and coastal zones.

Increase adoption rate for the automation process.

The burgeoning trend of automation across industries is casting its net wide, extending even to the depths of the oceans. This surge in the adoption of autonomous systems, particularly in marine research and exploration, is acting as a powerful propulsion force behind the increasing demand for underwater gliders (AUGs).Traditional research vessels, with their human crews and fuel-guzzling engines, are slowly giving way to the silent efficiency of AUGs. These unmanned vehicles maneuver through the water using buoyancy changes, drastically reducing energy consumption and allowing for missions lasting weeks, months, or even years. This extended range and autonomy enable researchers to cover vast stretches of ocean, gathering data for longer periods with lower operational costs. Some advanced AUGs are equipped with communication systems that transmit data in real-time, providing researchers with immediate insights into oceanographic conditions. This real-time feedback allows for swift responses to environmental events like pollution leaks or harmful algal blooms, enabling proactive intervention and mitigation efforts.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for Autonomous Underwater Glider.

Asia Pacific dominates the overall Autonomous Underwater Glider market. The Asia-Pacific region is seeing increased tension among neighboring countries. This has led to a rise in defense spending as countries work to strengthen their military capabilities. China is asserting its dominance in the sea, and other countries in the regions such as India, Japan are quickly enhancing their own capabilities in unmanned underwater technologies. Moreover the support from the government across the continent for the development of AUGs have invited major players to invest in the region. China dominates the Asia Pacific market followed by India and Japan. The Japanese government is also getting involved by planning to create an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) capable of exploring the seabed at depths of up to 7000 meters. These developments reflect the region's focus on bolstering defense capabilities and investing in unmanned underwater technologies.

The Oceanographic Research segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Like a silent submarine Instead of roaring engines, AUGs use changes in their buoyancy to glide through the water, sipping energy like a hummingbird on nectar. This means they can travel farther and stay at sea longer than traditional research vessels, exploring vast stretches of ocean previously unreachable. Oceanographic research has emerged as a dominant segment in the Autonomous Underwater Glider (AUG) market due to the critical role these gliders play in advancing our understanding of the world's oceans. These autonomous vehicles offer a cost-effective and efficient means of collecting vast amounts of oceanographic data over extended periods. Equipped with various sensors, AUGs enable scientists to monitor ocean parameters such as temperature, salinity, and current patterns with high precision and resolution. The ability of gliders to cover large distances and operate in remote or challenging marine environments makes them indispensable for comprehensive and continuous data collection. As a result, their widespread adoption in oceanographic research has positioned them as a key technology in unraveling the complexities of the marine environment, contributing significantly to scientific advancements and environmental monitoring efforts.

