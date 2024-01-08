Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report, 2022-2023 and 2024-2030 - Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report begins with an introduction to the subject, highlighting global Ostomy Prevalence in 2020 by the type of stoma, with a specific focus on prevalence among different age groups and related to various disease types. Post-COVID-19, the Ostomy Care Products Market is predicted to experience rapid growth. Survival rates for colorectal cancer and bladder cancer patients with ostomies over a five-year period are discussed, underlining the importance of Ostomy Care.

Ostomy Care Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ostomy Care Accessories segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape, categorizing global key competitors' market share in 2022 and their competitive market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Coloplast is highlighted as a leader in the Ostomy Care Products Market, with the launch of Sensura Mio Convex as a notable competitive advantage.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $926.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Stoma/Ostomy Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$926.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$573.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products

Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2020

Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2020

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics

Total Number of Adults in the US with Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn's Disease: 2015 to 2016

Annual Growth Rate of Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026

Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Select Ostomy Care Innovations

Alfred SmartBag

Ostoform Seal

SphinX

StomaLife

Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES)

Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP)

SenSura Mio Concave System

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025

Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase Products' Sales

Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets

Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products

Market Restraints

Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy

Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment

