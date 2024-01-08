Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report, 2022-2023 and 2024-2030 - Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report begins with an introduction to the subject, highlighting global Ostomy Prevalence in 2020 by the type of stoma, with a specific focus on prevalence among different age groups and related to various disease types. Post-COVID-19, the Ostomy Care Products Market is predicted to experience rapid growth. Survival rates for colorectal cancer and bladder cancer patients with ostomies over a five-year period are discussed, underlining the importance of Ostomy Care.
Ostomy Care Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ostomy Care Accessories segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report provides insights into the competitive landscape, categorizing global key competitors' market share in 2022 and their competitive market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Coloplast is highlighted as a leader in the Ostomy Care Products Market, with the launch of Sensura Mio Convex as a notable competitive advantage.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $926.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Stoma/Ostomy Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$926.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$573.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products
- Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2020
- Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2020
- Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2020
- Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2020
- Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2020
- Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2020
- Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics
- Total Number of Adults in the US with Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn's Disease: 2015 to 2016
- Annual Growth Rate of Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026
- Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion
- Select Ostomy Care Innovations
- Alfred SmartBag
- Ostoform Seal
- SphinX
- StomaLife
- Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES)
- Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP)
- SenSura Mio Concave System
- Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions
- Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
- Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025
- Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase Products' Sales
- Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets
- Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products
- Market Restraints
- Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy
- Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment
