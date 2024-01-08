Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday January 2, 2024 to Friday January 5, 2024:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 565,858 8,215,057,416 1 January 2024 - - - 2 January 2024 800 12,540.3625 10,032,290 3 January 2024 750 13,245.8800 9,934,410 4 January 2024 700 13,862.0000 9,703,400 5 January 2024 700 13,820.8857 9,674,620 Total 1-5 January 2024 2,950 39,344,720 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,127 13,337.1932 41,705,403 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,924 793,460,716 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 571,935 8,296,107,539 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,347,908 35,425,483,194 1 January 2024 - - - 2 January 2024 3,192 12,747.5047 40,690,035 3 January 2024 2,992 13,504.7443 40,406,195 4 January 2024 2,793 14,025.3187 39,172,715 5 January 2024 2,793 14,106.5503 39,399,595 Total 1-5 January 2024 11,770 159,668,540 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,435 13,565.7123 127,992,496 Bought from the Foundation* 2,972 13,565.6269 40,317,043 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 300,151 3,295,190,998 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,372,085 35,753,461,273

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 312,713 A shares and 1,302,928 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.20% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 8, 2024

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

