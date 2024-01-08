Habitat for Humanity Canada kicks off national student writing contest

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in grades 4, 5 and 6 are invited to share what home means to them in an annual national writing contest that is now open and accepting entries. With submissions being accepted by mail or online at meaningofhome.ca until February 23, 2024, every student who enters the contest will help local Habitat for Humanity organizations across Canada build safe and affordable homes. This year, Habitat’s goal is to receive 15,000 student submissions.



Housing continues to be an important concern for all Canadians, including children, who understand how it can provide them with a safe place to study, pursue their dreams and build a better life.

“Nothing compares to the feeling of strength and security that comes from having a safe place to call home. Every child in Canada deserves to feel this way and that’s why we continue building and advocating for more affordable housing,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “The enthusiastic response to this annual contest where children share in their own words what home means to them is truly inspiring.”

Every student who enters the Meaning of Home contest earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity. Three grand prize winners will each receive a $30,000 grant to help a local Habitat for Humanity build a place to call home for a family in need of affordable housing. In addition, nine runners-up will receive a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat for Humanity.

Founded in 2007 by SagenTM 1, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $2.3 million while encouraging more than 100,000 students to become more active and compassionate citizens. Last year over 12,000 entries were received with $302,000 raised, helping families in 42 communities across Canada build a brighter future through affordable homeownership.

“As this contest’s founding sponsor, we are amazed at the heartfelt student submissions that pour in year after year,” says Stuart Levings, President and CEO of Sagen. “We are proud to have a role in engaging children in caring for their communities at a young age while recognizing how meaningful it is to have a safe place to call home.”

1 Sagen™ is a trademark owned by Sagen MI Canada Inc.

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of founding sponsor SagenTM and awards sponsors Urban Systems Foundation and Face to Face Games.

About founding sponsor: Sagen™

Since 2000, Sagen has donated over $6 million in support of Habitat Canada and has helped thousands of Canadian families realize their dreams of affordable homeownership. While Sagen’s financial support provides crucial funding for Habitat Canada’s homeownership program, its support extends far beyond. Throughout the sponsorship, Sagen employees, including President and CEO Stuart Levings and his executive team, have lent their leadership experience, industry knowledge and time to help launch many of Habitat’s signature programs, including the Sagen Homebuilding Grants, the Global Village Volunteer Program in Canada and the Meaning of Home Contest. These programs, along with Sagen’s support and involvement in them, have significantly increased Habitat Canada’s ability to raise funds, recruit volunteers and, ultimately, support more families and build stronger communities. Find out more at www.sagen.ca

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 46 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca

For more information:

Jennifer Fowler

Director, Communications

Habitat for Humanity Canada

C: 437-317-8581

E: jfowler@habitat.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1d4840e-0b0d-4e4d-b413-40730073bce9