Harsco Environmental Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract Renewal with Bahrain's SULB Company

Third consecutive renewal reflects customers’ confidence in the Company’s long-standing commitments to quality, safety, and employee care

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), announced today that it has successfully renewed a multi-year services contract with SULB Company (SULB), a manufacturer of multi-sized angles and beams in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The renewal marks the third consecutive contract extension since 2012.

Under this 5-year contract, Harsco Environmental will continue to provide slag and scrap management, finished and semi-finished product handling, yard management, briquetting services and slag processing allowing recovering of valuable metallic and utilization of slag for different applications.

“We are pleased to have renewed the contract with SULB. They are an innovative customer who has leveraged our sustainable solutions to maximize environmental benefit and return valuable raw material into production,” said Mauro Curi, President, Harsco Environmental, Global Mill Services. “The multiple renewals speak to the mutual trust and understanding forged with SULB over a long-term and meaningful working relationship.”

“SULB and Harsco Environmental share common values and have aligned vision focusing on people, safety, and sustainability,” said Ravi Singh, CEO of SULB Company. “This renewal is a sign of SULB trust on Harsco Environmental consistent performance and hard work in maintaining high quality, safety and operating standards in today’s challenging environment.”

The formal renewal began Jan. 1, 2024. To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.