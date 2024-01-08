BairesDev Awarded by Clutch for Consistent Excellence in Service and Client Satisfaction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on client reviews, BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, was recognized as a 2023 Global Award winner by Clutch , the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.



This recognition positions BairesDev as a top company for its excellence in service and customer satisfaction. With a Clutch rating of 4.9 out of 5 , the company continues to drive innovation and growth in more than 100 industries​​​​, serving an array of clients from startups and SMBs to Fortune Global 500 giants.

"We are proud of this acknowledgment from Clutch. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier nearshore software development services," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "Our talented teams and customer-centric approach have enabled us to deliver exceptional technology solutions consistently. This award reflects our dedication to excellence and our ongoing mission to bridge business needs with the best tech talent."

BairesDev distinguishes itself by rapidly assembling high-performing teams tailored to specific client requirements within two weeks. With access to over 1 million applications yearly, the company selects the top 1% of tech talent based on skills, experience, and cultural fit.

"We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."

The software solution company has successfully executed over 1,200 projects. Driven by a culture of continuous improvement, BairesDev aims to keep growing side by side with its clients, delivering outstanding solutions with speed and precision.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.



About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.