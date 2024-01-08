Landos Biopharma to Present New Data on Immunometabolism at the 19th Annual Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) (“Landos” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that six abstracts were accepted for poster presentation at the 19th Annual Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO). The abstracts highlight new and additional data on immunometabolism modulation by activating NLRX1 and PLXDC2 with novel agonists such as NX-13 and LABP-69. The ECCO congress will take place February 21-24, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden.



“Immunometabolic targets work to restrict entry into the inflammatory cascade to restore and maintain homeostasis and are poised to be the next frontier in treating autoimmune diseases. We are excited to present data from multiple studies including the impact of NX-13 on eosinophil infiltration and visceral hypersensitivity, as well as confirming its relevancy in multiple models and species. Additionally, we are pleased to share new preclinical insights into the potential role of PLXDC2 in ulcerative colitis,“ said Fabio Cataldi, M.D., Executive Vice-President & Chief Medical Officer at Landos. “The broad range of innovative research by our scientists and esteemed collaborators underscores our commitment to leveraging immunometabolism to create safer and more effective treatments for inflammatory bowel diseases, particularly in ulcerative colitis.”

Landos has two novel targets anchoring libraries of immunometabolic modulation pathways, including four potentially first-in-class, once-daily, oral therapies targeting eight indications, including the clinical stage program NX-13 for ulcerative colitis (UC).

Presentation Details

All six posters will be presented as part of the guided poster session taking place on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 12:40-13:40 CEST at Poster Exhibition Hall A.



Title: The Immunometabolic Bimodal Mechanism of NLRX1 Agonist NX-13 in a Pig Model of Ulcerative Colitis

Presenter: Prof. Bram Verstockt, M.D., PhD; University Hospitals Leuven and KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Poster number: P077

Title: Identification of a Novel Immunometabolic Target and Agonist for PLXDC2 for Amelioration of DSS Colitis Model in Mice

Presenter: Prof. Bram Verstockt, M.D., PhD; University Hospitals Leuven and KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Poster number: P086

Title: Role of NLRX1 Agonist NX-13 in Reducing Visceral Hypersensitivity in Preclinical Gastrointestinal Inflammation

Presenter: Prof. Bram Verstockt, M.D., PhD; University Hospitals Leuven and KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Poster number: P114

Title: Modulation of Immunometabolism via NLRX1 or PLXDC2: Novel Bimodal Mechanisms for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Presenter: Prof. Silvio Danese, M.D., PhD; IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University

Poster number: P144

Title: The Effect of NLRX1 Activation on Eosinophils in Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammation: Translational Learnings Across Diseases and from Mouse to Human

Presenter: Prof. Bram Verstockt, M.D., PhD; University Hospitals Leuven and KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Poster number: P571

Title: Translating Pharmacokinetic and Efficacy Outcomes of NLRX1 Agonist NX-13: Contrasting a Pig Model and a Human Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Ulcerative Colitis

Presenter: Prof. Britta Siegmund, M.D., PhD; Charité – Universitätsmedizin, Berlin

Poster number: P739

NX-13 is currently in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial (NEXUS: NCT05785715) to evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics in patients with moderate to severe UC. The Company expects to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class, oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune disease. Our mission is to create safer and more effective oral treatments that address the therapeutic gap in the current treatment paradigm.

We have a portfolio of novel targets anchoring two libraries of immunometabolic modulation pathways, including four potentially first-in-class, once-daily, oral therapies targeting eight indications in the immunology space.

We are currently focused on advancing the clinical development of NX-13 in UC. We initiated the NEXUS Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in April 2023 and expect to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

