Shockwave Medical Provides Quarterly Earnings Release Dates for 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 8, 2024 – Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases after the market closes and hold conference calls at the times indicated on the following dates:



Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings – Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

First Quarter 2024 Earnings – Monday, May 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings – Monday, August 5, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings – Monday, November 4, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Investors interested in listening to the fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, February 15, 2024, may do so by dialing (877) 704-4453 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0920 for international callers, using conference ID: 13742096. Live and archived webcasts of all earnings events will also be made available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative products that are transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its first-of-its-kind Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology has transformed the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by safely using sonic pressure waves to disrupt challenging calcified plaque, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Shockwave has also recently acquired the Neovasc Reducer, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and is CE Marked in Europe. By redistributing blood flow within the heart, the Reducer is designed to provide relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from refractory angina. Learn more at www.shockwavemedical.com and www.neovasc.com.

