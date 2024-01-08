Gentex Announces Partnership With Solace to Develop Next-Generation Wireless Power

ZEELAND, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, and fire protection industries, today announced a partnership agreement with Solace Power, an innovative wireless power transfer technology company. The goal of the collaboration is to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize Solace’s unique wireless power systems within a wide variety of industries. The collaboration brings with it a strategic investment by Gentex in Solace Power.



Solace Power specializes in making wireless power and data transfer practical for applications across a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive, telecommunications, smart home, aerospace, and healthcare. The company’s proprietary technology, supported by 27 patents and hundreds of trade secrets, can continuously deliver up to 3 kilowatts of power at distances up to 375mm through various mediums including air, glass, wood, and concrete. With its vast range of capabilities, Solace’s technology unlocks significant improvements in manufacturability, power transfer reliability, and spatial freedom.

While Solace already maintains a diverse customer base, the companies hope to leverage Gentex’s manufacturing and product development capabilities to help Solace achieve market scale. Gentex believes Solace’s technology not only has immediate applications in its current product portfolio, but also stands to play an important role in the company’s continued expansion into new markets.

“Our partnership with Solace is set to redefine the landscape of power systems for automotive and beyond,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “This collaboration has the potential to change the future of design, where power is not just transmitted but intelligently integrated into the very fabric of product design.”

Solace technology delivers intelligent solutions to the most demanding customer challenges by offering customized solutions, ensuring that design complexity, packaging, range, power dynamics, safety, and environmental concerns are all addressed seamlessly.

"Solace's dynamic wireless platforms are the result of our expertise built up over more than a decade of working with our customers’ evolving needs," said Neil Chaulk, chief executive officer of Solace. "Working alongside Gentex, we're elevating our technology, providing their next generation of vision, sensing, connectivity, and dimmable glass products with high-caliber, future-ready power solutions."

The integration of Solace’s technology into Gentex’s product lines stands to increase product design flexibility by eliminating power distribution concerns, reducing cables and connectors, and enabling unique power and data transfer solutions like never before.

About Solace

Established in 2007, Solace Power specializes in crafting cutting-edge wireless power-based solutions featuring proximity sensing and data, redefining industry standards. Their patented technology provides industrial-grade, decoupled power for a world of previously unachievable applications in a broad spectrum of industries. To learn more about Solace’s wireless power solutions, please visit www.solace.ca.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

