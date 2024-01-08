Dave’s Hot Chicken® Launches Dave’s “NOT” Chicken® Cauliflower Sliders and Bites

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken has gone from scrappy, late-night pop-up to become the fastest growing restaurant chain in the nation. Starting January 8, the brand will be hand seasoning and frying up its first new core menu item since the original parking lot pop-up nearly seven years ago, making Dave’s the first national fast casual restaurant to have a Cauliflower sandwich. Dave’s Cauliflower Sliders and Bites are available for a limited time only.



“Dave’s NOT Chicken” is the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites. Each Cauliflower Slider starts with a fresh, whole head of cauliflower that is hand-sliced, then seasoned and fried to order, using the same spices used on the company’s craveable hot chicken.

“For years, our fans have been asking us to make a meatless option that has all the flavor, crunch and spice of our Hot Chicken,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “After spending weeks in the test kitchen testing countless different products, just like the founders did back in the parking lot pop-up days, we’ve created a meat-alternative that’s so tasty, even our most dedicated Hot Chicken loyalists will want to try it.”

Taking it a step further, various Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants have changed their exterior signage to read as “Dave’s NOT Chicken,” adding Instagrammable backgrounds for fans of the new cauliflower items. Those locations include:

Boston - 141 Needham Street, Newton

- 141 Needham Street, Newton Chicagoland 3643 N. Western Ave., Chicago 2736 Showplace Dr., Naperville

Dallas - 1709 Preston Rd., #A, Plano

- 1709 Preston Rd., #A, Plano Las Vegas - 9040 W. Sahara Ave.

- 9040 W. Sahara Ave. Milwaukee - 12345 W Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa

- 12345 W Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa New York - 944 8th Avenue, Manhattan

- 944 8th Avenue, Manhattan Phoenix - 1567 N. Cooper Road, Gilbert

- 1567 N. Cooper Road, Gilbert Sacramento - 3409 Arden Way

- 3409 Arden Way San Diego - 1001 Garnet Ave.

- 1001 Garnet Ave. San Jose - 1085 E Brokaw Rd., Suite #10

- 1085 E Brokaw Rd., Suite #10 Southern California 14622 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles 931 N. Milliken Avenue, Ontario 3332 South Bristol St., Santa Ana

Tampa - 2540 E. Fowler Ave.

- 2540 E. Fowler Ave. Washington DC - 8397 Leesburg Pike Ste. #35, Vienna

Along with the Cauliflower Sliders and Bites, Los Angeles-area residents can also enjoy a feast for their eyes starting on January 8, as the company has created an engaging 3D billboard, highlighting Dave, the company’s mascot, and the new Not Chicken menu items. One of the most eye-catching billboards in the world, and previously utilized by brands such as Nike and Red Bull, the billboard is located at the Moxy Hotel, near the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 90-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

