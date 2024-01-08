Sameer Agrawal Named Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM

Succeeds Marc Eisenberg, who will serve as Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (“ORBCOMM” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of supply chain IoT technology, today announced that Sameer Agrawal has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Agrawal will succeed Marc Eisenberg, who will take on a new role as Executive Chairman of ORBCOMM’s Board of Directors. GI Partners, a leading investor in data infrastructure businesses, acquired ORBCOMM in September 2021 in a take-private transaction.

Mr. Agrawal has nearly 30 years of experience driving profitable growth and innovations in industrial IoT, SaaS and big data solutions across multiple verticals and geographies. He joins ORBCOMM from Honeywell, where he spent 12 years in various roles of increasing leadership responsibility, and most recently served as Vice President & General Manager of an over $1 billion multi-brand, multi-channel, multi-site IoT business in the building automation vertical within Honeywell. Mr. Agrawal held various management positions at GE and SAP prior to joining Honeywell.

“As CEO, I look forward to building upon the outstanding foundation Marc and his team have established at ORBCOMM,” said Mr. Agrawal. “I believe ORBCOMM’s potential is extraordinary, driven by its industry-leading technology, culture of innovation, unique market position, unprecedented customer demand, and most importantly, our talented employees. I am honored to join the ORBCOMM team and lead the company to accelerate long-term growth and operational excellence, while creating value for our global customers through data-driven IoT solutions.”

“It has been my privilege to lead ORBCOMM and be part of its transformation from a satellite network operator to a global IoT solutions provider to some of the largest enterprises in the world,” said Mr. Eisenberg. “I look forward to collaborating with Sameer to ensure a smooth transition for our customers, partners and employees, and continuing to contribute to ORBCOMM’s success as Executive Chairman of the Board.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sameer as ORBCOMM’s new CEO. Sameer’s demonstrated track record in driving growth, profitability and shareholder value is well suited for ORBCOMM’s continued growth as a leader in the global industrial IoT market,” said Mark Prybutok, Managing Director of GI Partners and Co-Head of GI Data Infrastructure. “We thank Marc for his leadership and vision in building the business to what it is today, and look forward to continued collaboration with him in his capacity as Executive Chairman.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability, and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com. ​

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $42 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on specialized real estate, including technology, sciences, and healthcare properties. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

