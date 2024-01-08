Vector Pharma FZCO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Ascendis Pharma A/S for Skytrofa (lonapegsomatropin) and Yorvipath (palopegteriparatide) in Gulf Cooperation Council Countries 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Pharma FZCO (Vector) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Danish company Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) to commercialize both Skytrofa™ and Yorvipath™ in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.



Under the terms of this exclusive distribution agreement, Vector will employ its sales and marketing expertise to distribute both Skytrofa and Yorvipath to patients in the GCC countries for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in the case of Skytrofa, and adult hypoparathyroidism in the case of Yorvipath.

“I am excited to announce this regional agreement with Ascendis Pharma,” commented Vector Pharma FZCO Managing Partner, Patrick Jordan. “In Skytrofa, we have the opportunity for patients in our region to have access to an FDA- and European Commission-approved once-weekly treatment for children and adolescents with GHD, and Yorvipath as a European Commission-approved parathyroid hormone replacement therapy for adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism. Introducing TransCon technology-based therapeutics to the GCC will provide important tools for Endocrinologists and other Health Care Providers seeing these disorders.”

“We are pleased to partner with Vector Pharma, a company with a demonstrated ability to work effectively with patients, payers, and providers in GCC countries,” said Camilla Harder Hartvig, Ascendis Pharma’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Their deep experience in the region will support our shared goal of bringing to market new treatment options designed to address the needs of patients living with these rare diseases.”

About Vector Pharma FZCO

Vector Pharma was founded in 2019 with the ambition to be the leading full service distributor for rare diseases, oncology and highly specialized therapeutics in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkish markets. As the only TRACE certified full service distributor in the region, Vector has an equal emphasis on patient demand generation through evidence-based medicine, fast track market access solutions, and highest compliance & ethical standards, all the while striving for the best outcomes for patients, prescribers, and partners.

Vector Pharma is also a proud founding member of the World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) offering its services together with like-minded sister companies in Switzerland, CEE, Russia & CIS, Israel, Greece/Cyprus/Malta, Africa, Greater China, SE Asia & ANZ and Latin America.

More information can be found at www.vectorpharma.me or at custops@vectorpharma.me.

About Ascendis Pharma

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technology platform to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Please visit https://ascendispharma.com to learn more.



