Change in Aspocomp’s Management Team

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, January 8, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.

Aspocomp Group Plc changes the composition of its Management Team as of January 8, 2024.



Member of the Management Team, Chief Operating Officer, and Deputy CEO Antti Ojala has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer as of January 8, 2024. Mr. Ojala will also continue as Deputy CEO.



Pekka Holopainen has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and member of the Aspocomp Management Team as of January 8, 2024. Mr. Holopainen has been working at Aspocomp since 2014, and the most recently he has held the position of Supply Chain Manager.



Ari Beilinson leaves his position as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, and member of the Management Team, on January 8, 2024.



”I would like to thank Ari Beilinson warmly for his contribution as Aspocomp’s VP, Sales and Marketing, and wish him all the best for the future.” says CEO Mikko Montonen.



Aspocomp’s Management Team includes as of January 8, 2024:



Mr. Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

Mr. Antti Ojala, CCO and Deputy CEO,

Mr. Pekka Holopainen, COO,

Mr. Jouni Kinnunen, CFO and

Mr. Mitri Mattila, CTO.



The members of the Management Team report to Mikko Montonen, President and CEO.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



