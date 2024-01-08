Stereotaxis Announces First Patients Successfully Treated Using MAGiC Ablation Catheter

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that the first patients have been successfully treated using its Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter, MAGiC™.



Stereotaxis’ MAGiC catheter is a robotically navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform minimally invasive cardiac ablation procedures. The first human procedures using the MAGiC catheter were successfully performed by Prof. Germanas Marinskis and Assoc. Prof. Gediminas Račkauskas at Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Klinikos in Lithuania. Eight patients were treated in the first week of January, following receipt of approvals to begin enrollment in the prospective clinical trial. Data from the clinical trial will support the CE Mark submission of MAGiC.

“We were delighted to perform the first procedures using the MAGiC catheter, and were pleased with the performance,” said. Assoc. Prof. Račkauskas. “The catheter was very stable, effective and safe. We look forward to continued enrollment in the coming weeks. The electrophysiology community has long awaited innovation in robotic catheter technology, and we are excited to support this progress.”

“This is a significant milestone for Stereotaxis as we advance our comprehensive innovation strategy,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to the impact MAGiC, a key pillar in our new product ecosystem, will have on patients, physicians, and the advancement of medicine.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

