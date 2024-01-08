Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 9.2 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics is estimated to reach US$ 9.2 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent driver is the heightened focus on holistic care approaches. Comprehensive strategies integrating physical therapy, nutrition, and mental health interventions alongside medical treatments are gaining traction. Addressing the multifaceted needs of Parkinson's patients enhances overall well-being, complementing pharmaceutical interventions and improving quality of life.

Community-based initiatives and support networks play a pivotal role. Advocacy groups and patient communities are fostering awareness, empowering individuals with resources, and influencing policy changes. These grassroots movements propel discussions on better access to care, funding for research, and improved societal understanding of Parkinson's.

The role of caregiver support mechanisms is gaining recognition. Programs assisting caregivers in managing the complexities of Parkinson's care are evolving. Recognizing their pivotal role in patient well-being, these initiatives alleviate caregiver burden, ensuring sustained and improved patient care.

Environmental factors and their impact on Parkinson's progression are garnering attention. Studies exploring the correlation between environmental pollutants, lifestyle choices, and disease onset or progression shed light on preventive measures and potential risk mitigation strategies.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The wrist pulse oximeter segment emerges as a leading product type in Parkinson's disease treatment due to its wearable convenience.

Online stores lead the Parkinson's disease treatment market distribution, offering convenience, wider accessibility, and varied product choices for patients globally.

North America leads the Parkinson's disease treatment market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive research initiatives, and pharmaceutical innovation dominance.

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The Parkinson's disease therapeutics market is dynamic, driven by a competitive landscape shaped by pharmaceutical giants, biotechnology firms, and research-focused entities. Key players such as AbbVie, GSK, and Novartis dominate with established medications, while innovative startups like Voyager Therapeutics and Acadia Pharmaceuticals strive for breakthrough therapies.

The market witnesses fierce R&D efforts, targeting novel treatments like gene therapy, neuroprotective agents, and stem cell therapies. Continuous clinical trials and collaborations to improve drug efficacy and minimize side effects fuel this competitive arena.

Emerging markets like Asia-Pacific attract attention, intensifying the competition and fostering diverse strategies to address unmet patient needs in Parkinson's disease management. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

OMRON Corporation

ICU Medical Inc. (Smiths Medical)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Halma plc.

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Ongoing studies into disease mechanisms and innovative therapies drive advancements in Parkinson's treatment, offering hope for more effective interventions.

The increasing elderly demographic globally contributes to a growing patient pool, boosting the demand for Parkinson's disease therapies.

Advancements in technology, such as wearable devices and AI-powered diagnostics, revolutionize disease management, improving patient outcomes.

Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructures in regions like Asia-Pacific present untapped opportunities for market expansion and access to Parkinson's disease treatments.

Tailored approaches based on genetic markers and precision medicines are shaping the future of Parkinson's therapy, enhancing treatment efficacy and patient care.

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by the United States, holds a prominent position due to robust research initiatives, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and extensive clinical trials. Pharmaceutical heavyweights in the United States, along with supportive regulatory frameworks, drive innovation and treatment accessibility.

holds a prominent position due to robust research initiatives, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and extensive clinical trials. Pharmaceutical heavyweights in the United States, along with supportive regulatory frameworks, drive innovation and treatment accessibility. In Europe, countries like the United Kingdom, Germany , and France witness a growing geriatric population, propelling the demand for Parkinson's therapeutics. The region boasts significant investments in healthcare, fostering collaborations for novel therapies and patient-centric approaches.

, and France witness a growing geriatric population, propelling the demand for Parkinson's therapeutics. The region boasts significant investments in healthcare, fostering collaborations for novel therapies and patient-centric approaches. Asia Pacific emerges as a burgeoning market with rising healthcare expenditures, expanding patient awareness, and a surge in research endeavors, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. Increasing prevalence rates coupled with government initiatives for better healthcare access fuel market growth in this region.

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Finger Pulse Oximeter

Ring Type

Non-ring Type

Wrist Pulse Oximeter

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



