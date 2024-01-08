HAMILTON, BERMUDA , Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Altamira Therapeutics to Present at 3rd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

Altamira’s two flagship programs, AM-401 and AM-411, designed for KRAS-driven cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, serve to demonstrate the technology’s capability to enhance therapeutic efficacy

HAMILTON, BERMUDA Jan. 8, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company providing nanoparticle-based technology for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic targets, announced today that it will be presenting at the 3rd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit, being held January 23-25 at the JW Marriott Hote l, Berlin.

Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will give a presentation at the conference titled, "Delivery of therapeutic RNA in inflammation and cancer using peptide-based nanoparticles”. In addition, she will participate in the panel discussion on “Tissue specific targeting of mRNA to increase therapeutic efficacy.”

"There is a strong and growing interest in the use of mRNA for highly targeted treatment of a broad range of human diseases, based on the unique ability of mRNA to promote expression of specific proteins,” Dr. Pañeda commented. “However, even the most powerful mRNA therapeutic is useless if it is not delivered safely and effectively into target cells, which has remained one of the key challenges for non-hepatic targets to date. Thanks to our SemaPhore platform we are able to deliver therapeutic mRNA, in an efficient and safe manner, to tissues harboring a tumor or suffering from acute or chronic inflammation, restricting the therapeutic effect of the drug to the site where it is needed."

SemaPhore™, Altamira’s peptide-based delivery platform for mRNA, has been successfully tested so far in vivo in models of osteoarthritis (WNT16, DNMT3B), atherosclerosis (p27Kip1), aortic aneurysm (SOD2), and tumor microenvironment (ZBTB46).

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the success of strategic transactions, including licensing or partnering, with respect to Altamira's legacy assets, Altamira's need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira's intellectual property position and Altamira's financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira's capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in Altamira's other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.








