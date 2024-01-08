nextSource Names Greg Gary VP of Workforce Solutions and Partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource today announced the appointment of Greg Gary as Vice President of Workforce Solutions and Partnerships. In this role, he will lead the Company’s sales and business development activities, promoting growth for the organization as well as targeting specific market segments to expand our business.



Greg Gary is an innovative sales executive who brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and business development to this role where he will be responsible for leading the nextSource workforce solutions team, developing new business solutions to meet prospective client needs. He will also oversee the Company efforts to forge strong partnerships with the industry’s best service and technology providers.

His career history includes sales and operational positions delivering solutions to all aspects of Contingent and Employee Workforce Acquisition and Management.

“Market dynamics are constantly changing, and we as well as our clients need to keep up with those trends. At nextSource, we are building new models for connecting with talent in this ever-changing environment,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “As we head into 2024, we are building a stronger, more dynamic leadership team that is quick to react to changes in the market, delivers strong entrepreneurial leadership, and focuses on deepening relationships with clients and partners. Those are noticeable characteristics in Greg, and we’re excited to welcome him to nextSource.”

“When I decided to join nextSource, it was because of the culture this organization provides to its clients, partners, and own employees,” Mr. Gary commented. “I believe this instrumental role will provide high impact workforce solutions to mid-market organizations and higher education institutions across the U.S.”

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 24 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Provider, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work-based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

