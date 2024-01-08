Tin market Size Worth USD 10.12 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global tin market size was USD 7.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for tin in the manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and rapid growth of the electrical and electronics sector are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Tin is a common ingredient in solders, a substance used to connect different electronic components to guarantee excellent electrical conductivity and durable couplings. These solders are widely used in various consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, and wearable technology. In addition, technological advancements, including creation of new and inventive electronic products, is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. These gadgets frequently use circuits that are more complicated over time, which calls for using more solder and, consequently, more tin.

In packaging industry tin cans are one of the most commonly used materials. For instance, major beverage manufacturer Red Bull sold about 4.1 billion cans in a year. Development of new tin-alternative compounds is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Advancements in material science and technology can lead to the discovery of compounds that outperform tin in specific applications. Many industries are shifting toward using these newer materials, affecting the demand for tin.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2663

Segment Insights

Tin Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global tin market is segmented into metal, alloy, and compounds. The metal segment accounted for largest market share in the global tin market in 2022 due to rising demand for canned goods and drinks. Aluminium, tin-coated steel, and tin-free steel are the materials used to make metal cans, which guard against food spoilage and contamination. Tin metal is used in the packaging of canned foods and drinks due to their benefits such as corrosion resistance, cost effectiveness, and physical strength.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global tin market is segmented into soldering, tin plating, chemicals, and others. The soldering segment is expected to account for significantly large market share in the global tin market during the forecast period due to rising demand for various smart electronics and development of gadgets that use less energy. The production of electronics in developing countries, along with the existence of a sizable electronics aftermarket industry, is expected to rise demand for solder workers.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global tin market is segmented into automotive, electronics, food and beverages, glass. and others. The electronic segment is expected to register steadily fast market growth rate in the global tin market during the forecast period. This is due to rising application and usage in consumer electronics, home appliances, industrial electrical equipment, and others. Tin is a common material used in cars to create dependable electrical connections in various vehicle systems such as engine control modules, airbag sensors, and entertainment systems. Modern automobiles also use tin-based lead-free solders to attach various components, assuring both safety and adherence to environmental requirements.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2663

Regional Insights:

Europe Market:

Europe accounted for second-largest market share in the global tin market in 2022 due to rising demand for electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets across the country. In addition, increasing use of tin in the production of different soldering materials, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), and other electronic components, and rising usage of tin in the production of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising use of tin in energy storage systems, biocides, and tin-plated steel beverage packaging and increasing use of solar panels in commercial and residential settings to provide renewable energy and lower electricity costs are other factors driving market revenue growth of this region. For instance, to increase energy output from renewables, the German government passed a major energy reform package in April 2022. By 2030, the government intends to add 22,000 MW of solar energy and 10,000 MW of wind energy each year.

North America Market:

North America accounted for third-largest market share in the global tin market in 2022. This is attributed to the presence of many beverage makers, including PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, especially in the U.S. and Canada. And increasing need for recycling tin containers'. Recycled containers are being used by several firms to create goods that consume less energy, water, and carbon emissions.

In addition, rising customers’ demand for small-size and multi-pack package forms is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, Pacific Foods, a company located in Tualatin, introduced a new line of canned and ready-to-eat plant-based chilies and hearty soups in recyclable, non-bisphenol A lined packaging.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2663

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 7.09 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 10.12 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ArcelorMittal, Yunnan Tin Industry Group (Holdings) Co., Ltd., THAISARCO.COM, Nathan Trotter & Co., Inc, DuPont, Indium Corporation, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad, Minsur, Timah, CM Group, GRUPO RAR, Aryum Metal, Crown, Ardagh Group S.A., Tincorp Metals Inc., and Silvercorp Metals Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global tin market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective tin products in the market. Some of the major companies included in the global tin market report are:

ArcelorMittal

Yunnan Tin Industry Group (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

THAISARCO.COM

Nathan Trotter & Co., Inc

DuPont

Indium Corporation

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad

Minsur

Timah

CM Group

GRUPO RAR

Aryum Metal

Crown

Ardagh Group S.A.

Tincorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Strategic Development

On 15 December, 2022, Aurubis, a provider of non-ferrous metals, initiated construction at its Beerse facility in Belgium for its cutting-edge hydrometallurgical recycling plant, ASPA. The plant is scheduled to be operational in the fiscal year 2024/25. This innovative process will facilitate the quicker extraction of precious metals, including gold and silver, and ensure the complete recovery of tin from anode sludge.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tin-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tin market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Metal Alloy Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Soldering Tin Plating Chemicals Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automotive Electronics Food & Beverages (F&B) Glass Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2663

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com