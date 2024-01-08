Sharps Containers Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.7%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The sharp containers accounted for US$ 701.1 million in 2022. A CAGR of 4.7% is projected from 2023 to 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2031 . Developing economies generate more medical waste, particularly as their healthcare infrastructure expands. Healthcare facilities are increasingly relying on sharp containers as a safe and effective way to dispose of waste.

Injuries caused by needle sticks are a major threat to healthcare workers. A safety-engineered sharp device and container has been developed to prevent such injuries and infections.

As a result, the market for sharp containers grows. Healthcare practices that are environmentally friendly are becoming increasingly popular. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace green initiatives, manufacturers are creating sharps containers with both safety and sustainability in mind.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on product type, multipurpose containers are expected to drive demand for sharp containers.

In terms of waste type, sharp waste will likely dominate the market in the future.

Hospitals are likely to generate a high level of waste, so sharp containers will be in high demand.

In 2022, North America held the largest share of the global sharps containers market.

Environmentally friendly containers are in high demand, so reusable containers are expected to grow.

Global Sharps Containers Market: Key Players

Sharp container manufacturers are developing disposal solutions for biohazardous sharps, leading to significant growth in the market. To dispose of infectious waste and diabetic needles, these companies develop sharps containers and sanitary waste bins.

Sharps Compliance Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Henry Schein, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bondtech Corporation

EnviroTain LLC

MAUSER Packaging Solutions

Global Sharps Containers Market: Growth Drivers

As hospitalizations and medical waste generation rise worldwide, sharps containers are becoming increasingly popular in the market. Needles and other sharp objects can cause serious injuries to healthcare workers, so sharps containers protect both sharps users and downstream workers. Utilizing sharps containers assists in preventing the spread of infection as well as disposing of medical waste in a safe manner. With increasing awareness of the importance of waste management, including the disposal of sharps safely, sharps containers have become more popular.

Surgical procedures and sharps containers are in high demand as chronic diseases become more prevalent. Hospitals, academia, healthcare providers, and pharmacies are adopting solutions for sharps containers. Diabetes and cancer are among the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide. With the increasing popularity of injections, medical waste, including sharps, has become more prevalent. Therefore, the demand for sharp containers has increased due to the need for safe and efficient disposal methods.

Governments and healthcare regulatory bodies worldwide strictly enforce medical waste disposal regulations and guidelines. Healthcare facilities must comply with several regulations to dispose of sharps safely and compliantly. Medical facilities and services have improved due to growing healthcare expenditures worldwide. Increasing numbers of medical procedures generate waste, such as sharps, necessitating effective disposal solutions.

Global Sharps Containers Market: Regional Landscape

Sharp containers are expected to be in high demand in North America. Sharps containers are becoming increasingly popular in healthcare facilities due to tight government regulations regarding medical waste disposal, especially in North America.

North American regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Health Products and Food Branch (HPFB), regulate how medical waste is disposed of, including sharps. Because of these regulations, healthcare facilities need sharp containers that are compliant with all regulations.

and the Canadian Health Products and Food Branch (HPFB), regulate how medical waste is disposed of, including sharps. Because of these regulations, healthcare facilities need sharp containers that are compliant with all regulations. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the United States and Canada results in substantial healthcare expenditures. Medical waste disposal is ensured safely and properly using sharps containers, as healthcare spending continues to grow.

Healthcare settings in North America place a great deal of concern over infection control. Waste disposal and containment systems, as well as sharps containers, are required to prevent infections from spreading. Sharp container solutions that are safe and advanced are adopted because of an infection control focus.

Global Sharps Containers Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Patient Room Containers

Phlebotomy Containers

Multipurpose Containers

By Waste Type

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Sharps Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Non-infectious & Other Waste

By Medical Waste Generator

Hospitals

Long-term Care & Urgent Care Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmacies

Others

By Usage Type

Disposable Containers

Reusable Containers

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Online Sale

Retail Sale

By Container Size

1 – 2 Gallons

2 – 4 Gallons

4 – 8 Gallons

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

