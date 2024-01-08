JetBlue Extends Partnership with FLYR, Doubling Down on AI-Driven Travel Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the AI-powered technology platform for travel, announced today that JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) is extending its partnership with FLYR . The commercial agreement has been extended to continue to boost the airline’s revenue optimization capabilities using decision intelligence powered by deep learning.



As the travel and aviation industry emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, passenger numbers are skyrocketing past pre-pandemic levels. For example, a midyear survey found that 59 percent of Gen Z Americans wanted to travel more in 2023 than the year before—placing particular emphasis on leisure trips . The continued upward trend only emphasizes the need for AI-driven revenue management tools that help navigate uncharted skies.

Utilizing cutting-edge deep learning technology, FLYR's cloud-native decision intelligence platform, Flight Revenue Management , offers automated, AI-powered revenue management capabilities. Already in action at JetBlue, this system is proving its effectiveness in maximizing opportunities across the business, enabling quick, precise capacity plans and pricing adjustments.

JetBlue—currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S.—is known for its industry-leading experience, which allows every customer to have the most legroom in coach (a); seatback entertainment at every seat; free, fast and unlimited Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary, brand-name snacks and drinks; and award-winning customer service. To meet growing demands for travel, in 2023, JetBlue brought its award-winning experience to new destinations with nonstop daily service to London, Paris and Amsterdam and continued to expand service to Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We have a strong track record of challenging industry norms and reshaping established processes,” said Dave Clark, Head of Revenue and Planning at JetBlue. “Our partnership with FLYR and commitment to its AI-driven software allows us to continue to offer our customers a low fare and great service.”

“We’re thrilled to see JetBlue’s continued pursuit of modernizing their revenue management system with FLYR,” said Alex Mans, Co-founder & CEO, FLYR. “Our platform allows analysts to find revenue opportunities faster than ever before by leveraging network-wide context. Those smart decisions can positively impact other critical commercial teams, enabling us to better meet traveler demand for capacity and price.”

According to a recent survey from FLYR and Skift, 90 percent of aviation, hospitality, and transportation decision-makers said that AI would be a key enabler for their operations over the next 5 years but only 59 percent say they have already implemented AI tools. FLYR’s platform allows aviation, cargo, and hospitality companies to face the ever-changing travel landscape with confidence and precision, using data-driven intelligence and accurate forecasts to weather changing trends, surges and disruptions for years to come.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that is purpose-built for the travel industry. Leveraging deep learning, an advanced form of AI, FLYR is helping airlines, cargo, and hospitality businesses around the globe elevate their results. With FLYR, businesses are able to improve revenue performance and modernize the e-commerce experience through accurate forecasting, automation, and analytics. Learn more at flyr.com.

