IoT Operating Systems Market Size Worth USD 4.06 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) operating systems market size was USD 0.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, multiple platform support, optimal cost-effectiveness, wider market coverage, and contented users are all obtained through multi-platform app development. Companies have a future-proof option as they can choose to distribute the same source code to different platforms at a later time. Furthermore, rising popularity of emerging technologies such as cloud computing and mobility is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

An introduction of cloud computing technology within enterprises and rising need for multi-platform mobility are key factors driving market revenue growth. An Operating System (OS), also known as embedded operating system, is important in the processer of any computing system. Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems is designed for specifications and demands of IoT devices and applications.

A current trend in the IoT operating systems market is rising adoption of IoT in healthcare. A device with a sensor that can communicate with the real world and transmit data to the Internet is referred to as an IoT unit. These devices can collect various patient data and receive feedback from medical professionals in the field of healthcare. One successful application of IoT in healthcare is Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) for insulin pens used by diabetic patients.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2665

The software license issues, and operating system IP infringement are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Software intellectual property, sometimes referred to as software IP, is a computer code or a program that is legally shielded from theft, unauthorized use, and copying.

Market Segment Insights

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global IoT operating systems market is segmented into smart building, smart manufacturing/smart factories, smart utilities, connected logistics, smart retail, smart healthcare, and others. The smart factories segment accounted for largest market share in the global IoT operating systems market in 2022. This is due to the rising use of IoT for transforming conventional factories into smart factories in Industry 4.0 with the use of a network of linked devices, sensors, and software to monitor and optimize the production process.

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of applications, the global IoT operating systems market is segmented into Windows 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems, WindRiver VxWorks IoT OS, Embedded Apple IOS and OSX, Nucleus RTOS, Green Hills Integrity Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems, and other Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems. The Windows 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems segment is expected to account for significantly large market share in the global IoT operating systems market during the forecast period due to increasing applications of Windows 10 across a broad spectrum of IoT devices. Windows Embedded, a previous version of Windows, was evolved into Windows 10 IoT, which is available from Microsoft as Enterprise and Core.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2665

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global IoT operating systems market in 2022 due to increasing digitization occurring across countries in this region. For instance, on 8 June 2022, the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) and Microsoft Corp. announced a new multiyear relationship that will use Microsoft Cloud to assist P&G construct the digital manufacturing of the future. In order to bring products to consumers more quickly, and raise productivity while cutting costs, the two businesses will collaborate to develop to accelerate and expand P&G's digital manufacturing platform and take use of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Europe is expected to register the fastest market growth rate in the global IoT operating systems market during the forecast period due to increasing development and application of IoT technology. For instance, the EU-funded project IoT-edge-Cloud Operating System (ICOS) was launched in Barcelona. The project, Future European Platforms for the Edge: Meta Operating Systems, is supported by the European Commission through the Horizon Europe Program. Together, twenty-two of the top European firms from eleven different nations have come together to address the issues surrounding IoT-edge-cloud paradigm.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 0.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 23.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 4.06 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, enterprise size, application, product type, end-use industry, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Google LLC, Apple Inc., eSOL Co., Ltd., BlackBerry Limited, ARM Limited, WITTENSTEIN SE, Enea, Siemens AG, Green Hills Software LLC, SYSGO GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Wind River Systems, Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Canonical Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., Altera Corporation, Atmel, Cypress.io, and SAMSUNG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation



Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2665

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global IoT operating systems market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective IoT operating systems solutions in the market. some major players included in the global IoT operating systems market report are:

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

eSOL Co., Ltd.

BlackBerry Limited

ARM Limited

WITTENSTEIN SE

Enea

Siemens AG

Green Hills Software LLC

SYSGO GmbH

Microsoft Corporation

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Canonical Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Altera Corporation

Atmel

Cypress.io

SAMSUNG

Strategic Development

On 27 January 2023, Cypherbridge Systems, a leading supplier of secure IoT software solutions, announced that their SDKPac and uLoadXL IoT software have been integrated with the most recent PX5 Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). In order to ensure more secure IoT solutions, the integrated solution meets both existing and emerging security standards and laws while also accelerating the development of IoT platforms.

On 21 June 2022, Microsoft announced that it had extended its secured-core security design to edge devices and IoT. Microsoft has determined that the secured-core method for IoT devices is ready for production use since it is currently at the general availability level. These comprised four IoT gateway devices, ThinkEdge SE30 Gateway from Lenovo, NUC11TNHv5000 Gateway from Intel, SRG-TG01 Gateway from Aaeon, and PE200U Intelligent Edge Computer from Asus. According to Microsoft, PCs using its Secured-Core strategy are 60% less susceptible to infection than PCs without Secured-Core.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-operating-systems-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT operating systems market on the basis of component, enterprise size, application, product type, end-use industry, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Client Side Server Side Professional Services

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Smart Building Smart Manufacturing/Smart Factories Smart Utilities Connected Logistics Smart Retail Smart Healthcare Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Windows 10 IoT OS WindRiver VxWorks IoT OS Embedded Apple IOS and OSX Nucleus RTOS Green Hills Integrity IoT OS Other IoT OS

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Information Technology Manufacturing Medical and Healthcare Consumer Electronics Industrial Automation Energy and Utilities Transportation and Logistics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com