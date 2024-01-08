Smokey Bones Turns Back the Clock to 1999

In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, the 'Masters of Meat' will roll back prices on their award-winning ribs.

Plantation, Fla., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s take a trip down memory lane! Smokey Bones, owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. will party like it’s 1999 as it celebrates its 25th Anniversary. To mark this special year, the ‘Masters of Meat’ will roll back select menu items to their original prices. Starting Jan. 9, 2024, guests are invited to visit their local Smokey Bones to enjoy a Half Rack of St. Louis-style Ribs for only $9.99 or a Full Rack of St. Louis-style Ribs for only $14.99. * Both platters come with a choice of two sides and garlic bread upon request.

“For 25 years, Smokey Bones has stayed true to who we are by offering guests a menu filled with their favorite house-smoked and grilled meats, served alongside mouthwatering sides and hand-crafted cocktails, all at a great value,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “The rollback pricing is a token of our appreciation to our guests as we look forward to the next 25 years and continue our commitment to providing the best barbecue at an unbeatable price.”

Smokey Bones’ signature baby back ribs are expertly seasoned and hand-rubbed, then smoked for four hours in-house and topped with its signature sweet and smokey BBQ sauce. Every flavorful bite will keep you craving for more.

The $9.99 Half Rack and $14.99 Full Rack of St. Louis-style Ribs will be available at all locations while supplies last for dine-in, call-in or online orders. Guests can indulge in this exceptional offer until Jan. 31, 2024, or while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

*Massachusetts locations to offer European Baby Back Ribs in substitution.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

For additional information and a list of locations, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!



