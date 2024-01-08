Car Detailing Market Set to Surge at 9.6% CAGR, to Reach USD 3.35 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global car detailing market was worth US$ 1.34 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 9.6% is expected between 2022 and 2031. Global car detailing sales are expected to reach US$ 3.35 billion by 2031. Regulatory policies and environmental standards related to car maintenance and environmental standards can influence how the car detailing market develops.

Car detailing services can be more easily accessible to consumers through online booking platforms and e-commerce platforms. There is a growing niche for high-end detailing services on account of the growth in the premium and luxury vehicle markets. In order to maintain their luxury vehicles' pristine appearance and value, owners often opt for premium detailing.

In urbanized areas, people are less likely to have time for DIY car maintenance due to busy lifestyles. In order to save time and ensure high-quality results, people are increasingly turning to the services of professional detailing companies.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, Asia Pacific held a substantial share of the global market for car detailing.

In terms of product type, duster segments held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on product type, vacuums, and blowers are expected to hold the largest market share, while steam cleaners are expected to grow rapidly as vehicles begin to be cleaned with steam.

The external car detailing segment is expected to drive demand for car detailing in the future.

Pressure washing application is anticipated to drive demand for car detailing.

Global Car Detailing Market: Key Players

Several global players control the majority of the global car detailing market. Most companies spend significant amounts of money developing new technologies and offering personalized car detailing services. Major players have adopted strategies such as expanding their product portfolios and merging and acquiring other companies.

3M Company

Liqui Moly

Sonax GmbH

Turtle Wax

WashTec AG

Washworld, Inc.

Ryko Solutions, Inc.

Jopasu System Pvt. Ltd.

Auto Finesse Ltd.

Oasis Car Detailing Systems

PECO Car Detailing Systems

D&S Car Wash Equipment CO.

Swiss Vax USA, LLC

Tommy Car Detailing Systems

CAROLINA PRIDE Carwash Systems and Solutions

Global Car Detailing Market: Growth Drivers

Car detailing services are expanding in response to the growing number of new and used vehicles on the road. In response to consumer investment in their vehicles, detailing services are in demand. Consumption of discretionary services such as car detailing is directly affected by disposable income levels. Premium detailing services are more likely to be purchased as disposable incomes rise, contributing to the market's growth.

Professional car detailing and maintenance are becoming more popular as consumers learn more about their benefits. An automobile's appearance can be preserved and maintained with extensive detailing that goes beyond a basic car wash. As vehicles become more aesthetic and resale value increases, car detailing has become more popular. Vehicle detailing services are becoming increasingly popular as consumers pay more attention to how their vehicles look.

Detailing services have become more efficient and effective because of the development of advanced products and equipment. As professional detailing services improve, customers are more likely to seek out cleaners, tools, and techniques. It has become increasingly popular to use environmentally friendly products and practices for detailing.

New customers are attracted to detailing services based on positive customer experiences and word-of-mouth recommendations. A detailed business' reputation is shaped by online reviews and testimonials, which influence a consumer's decision.

Global Car Detailing Market: Regional Landscape

A growing market for customizations is expected to drive demand for car detailing in the Asia Pacific region. Middle-class growth in Asia-Pacific has led to increased disposable income in many countries. As purchasing power increases, people are more inclined to spend money on non-essentials like car detailing.

Personal belongings and vehicles are considered aesthetic and clean in some Asia-Pacific countries. The cultural aspect may influence the demand for detailing services. Detailing services have gained popularity as a result of the growth in vehicles on the road.

Climate conditions such as high temperatures, high humidity, and heavy rains can make the weather difficult in some Asian countries. Car detailing services are more crucial for maintaining the appearance and longevity of vehicles. Increasing awareness of routine maintenance will lead to increased demand for car detailing and maintenance.

Global Car Detailing Market: Segmentation

By Car Detailing Type

External Car Detailing

Car Wash

Car Paint

Car Wax

Tire Dressing

Others

Internal Car Detailing

Leather Conditioning

Vacuum Cleaning

Sanitizing

Others

By Product Type

Brush

Foam Gun

Duster

Steam Cleaners

Vacuum and Blower

Plastic Razor Blades

By Application

Pressure Washing

Foam Washing

Dusting

Tire/Wheel Cleaning

Paint Cleaning

Polishing

By Vehicle Type

Mini Vehicles

Hatchback

Sedan

Luxury Vehicles

Utility Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

