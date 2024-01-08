Salt Lake City, UTAH, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoNextions Medical Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient

for the CoNextions TR® Tendon Repair System

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to the healthcare industry

Salt Lake City, UT, 1.2.24– CoNextions Medical announced the CoNextions TR® Tendon Repair System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of the CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s customer-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient provider customers unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient customer-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“We are honored to have been awarded the Innovative Technology Contract by Vizient for the CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to advancing innovation in tendon repair. We are proud to work with Vizient in delivering cutting-edge solutions that elevate patient care and redefine the standards of excellence in healthcare. This agreement will allow more surgeons the opportunity to harness the transformative potential of our system and improve patient outcomes on a broader scale.” – said Dan Gruppo, President and CEO of CoNextions Medical.



The CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System offers a revolutionary approach to tendon repair bringing innovation to healthcare delivery and patients worldwide. The device consists of a single use, sterile implant with two identical stainless-steel anchors implanted in either end of the injured tendon which are connected by two loops of ultra-high tenacity polyethene yarn that spans the injury site. The CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System provides a repair that is twice as strong as traditional suture repair, 2.2 times smoother tendon gliding post repair versus suture repairs and is more than three times faster than suture repairs. The device is indicated for repairing lacerated tendons of appropriate size in the hand, wrist, and forearm.

“Healthcare experts on Vizient customer-led councils evaluated the TR Tendon Repair System as part of our Innovative Technology Program,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. “The council agreed to the contract, which indicates the repair system has one or more qualities that differentiates it from similar products and has potential to make an incremental improvement in healthcare. Congratulations to CoNextions Medical.”

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About CoNextions Medical

Founded in 2011, CoNextions Inc. is a privately held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs.