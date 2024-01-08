Westford, USA, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, electronic warfare market expansion in the field of pivotal role in the landscape by specializing in detection is fueled by significant advancements across the electromagnetic spectrum. There is an increasing need for developing cutting-edge electronic warfare systems with the ubiquity of electronic devices, equipment, and sophisticated weapon systems.

Adopting electronic warfare systems is paramount for naval vessels and stealth aircraft, given their inherent difficulty to track or detect in the global electronic warfare market. These advanced systems provide a critical edge in countering evolving threats and ensuring mission success. Nonetheless, the electronic warfare market does face potential challenges, such as defense budget cuts in both the U.S. and Europe, which may restrict investment in these essential technologies.

Prominent Players in Global Electronic Warfare Market

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Saab AB

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Harris Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Cobham plc

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Airbus Defense and Space

General Dynamics Corporation

Electronic Warfare Associates, Inc.

Electronic Support Segment to Dominate Market due to their Pivotal Role in the Landscape

Electronic support segment has asserted its dominance in the global electronic warfare market. ES systems play a pivotal role in the landscape by specializing in detecting and intercepting enemy radar and communication signals.

The market in North America has firmly established its dominance in the global electronic warfare market, owing to a confluence of factors such as the presence of well-established defense industries, continuous technological advancements, and substantial defense spending.

Electronic Attack Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Continuous Technological Advancements

Electronic attack segment is undergoing significant growth, propelled by continuous technological advancements and the ever-evolving landscape of electronic warfare threats. There is a rising demand for advanced EA systems that can effectively counter these evolving threats as adversaries continually develop increasingly sophisticated electronic systems in the global electronic warfare market.

Regional market in Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing global electronic warfare market, driven by a confluence of factors, including the rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of residents in countries such as China, Japan, and India. This dynamic shift in consumer behavior has prompted a growing interest in premium oral care products, with electronic warfare at the forefront.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global electronic warfare market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Electronic Warfare Market

In 2023, Leonardo made a significant announcement with the launch of its cutting-edge electronic warfare suite, the EWS-50. This unveiling marked a notable development in the electronic warfare industry, as Leonardo showcased its commitment to advancing technology in this sector.

In 2023, L3Harris Technologies secured a substantial contract worth $1.5 billion from the U.S. Air Force. The agreement aimed to provide state-of-the-art electronic warfare systems tailored for the advanced F-35 fighter jet. This contract exemplified the growing importance of electronic warfare capabilities in modern military aviation and highlighted L3Harris Technologies' pivotal role in delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet these evolving defense needs.

