Epiq Selected by Taft to Drive Operational Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today a new partnership with Am Law 100 firm Taft to provide facilities management and office services for its Indianapolis office.



Epiq's deep understanding of business operations enables transformation through office services, records management and information governance, administrative services, IT services, document-related workflows, hospitality, reception, and more. By leveraging its expertise with flexible utility players, process improvement, and quality, Epiq engrains with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

Taft Indianapolis provides a full range of legal services, and the office has been recognized among the Top Workplaces in Central Indiana for many years.

“Taft is a modern law firm that prides itself on being different from other firms,” said Christine Birch, Taft Chief Operating Officer. “Those differences primarily exist in Taft’s outstanding workplace culture, obsessive client-first mentality, and approach to servant leadership. When selecting a strategic partner, we looked for a highly skilled team that would continuously listen and adapt to support our Indianapolis office and attorneys with superior service. The Epiq team took note, understands what we need, and provides a strong infrastructure of support.”

Epiq has significant experience, driving organizational and operational innovation through business process outsourcing to 91 of the top 100 law firms.

“We focused on listening to the firm’s needs and ensuring we hit the ground running to best serve the Indianapolis office,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “Operational excellence is the foundation of our team’s approach to service delivery. It is our privilege to partner with a such a progressive, client-first law firm.”

