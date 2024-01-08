NeuroMetrix to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 10, 2024

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO), announced today that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 10, 2024. This live, interactive, online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact in real time with the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Shai N. Gozani. Dr. Gozani will present business highlights and recent developments, including the evolution of its Quell® neuromodulation technology. He will be available for questions from conference participants.



The NeuroMetrix presentation is scheduled for 10:50am EST for 30 minutes. Please register to attend the conference here. Attendees unable to participate live on the day of the conference will have access to a webcast made available on EmergingGrowth.com. The webcast link will be released after the event.

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation platform that is covered by 26 issued U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps for multiple smartphone platforms. Quell is indicated to help reduce fibromyalgia symptoms in patients with high pain sensitivity and to reduce lower extremity chronic pain.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that develops and commercializes neurotechnology devices to address unmet needs in the chronic pain and diabetes markets. The Company's products are wearable or hand-held medical devices enabled by proprietary consumables and software solutions that include mobile apps, enterprise software and cloud-based systems. The Company has two commercial brands. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation platform. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care screening test for peripheral neuropathy. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their products, services and major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference includes companies in a wide range of sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategies with execution, and the potential for long term growth. Its audience potentially includes tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

