Graphene Coating Market projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Graphene Coating Market ” , by Product (Graphene Nanoplatelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide, Monolayer Graphene, Bulk Graphene, Others), Application (Corrosion Resistant, Scratch Resistant, Flame Resistant, Anti Fouling, Others), End Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Medical, Marine, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Graphene Coating Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 29.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Angstron Materials Applied Graphene Materials Sample of Companies Covered Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd. Directa Plus First Graphene Ltd.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Graphene Oxide, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global Graphene Coating market has emerged as an innovation to emerge in the automobile sector and others. Graphene is a carbon based material which is being used from quite a long time across different industries due to its solidity and rigidity its approximately 200 times more rigid than steel and lighter than paper. Moreover graphene coating exhibits exceptional water repellant capabilities and surface containments and as a result its widely adopted across different industries.

In comparison to ceramic coating it has a longer durability due to its 2 dimensional structure and a honeycomb lattice. The graphene coatings have the glossy finish of 10 H hardness for at least a period of 3-4 years. Graphene is a thin lightweight and strong material that allow exceptional durability. Additionally graphene has a higher contact angle because of its honeycomb structure and composition which makes the water and other liquids slide off easily when compared to conventional coatings. Also the graphene coating is effortless and proves easy for the application.

Diverse applications across Industries

Graphene coatings find applications across diverse industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and energy. The versatility of graphene allows it to be used for corrosion resistance, lubrication enhancement, thermal management, and as a barrier against environmental factors. This broad applicability drives demand from multiple sectors, contributing to the overall growth of the graphene coating market.

Graphene coatings offer viable and environmentally sustainable solutions across various industries. For example, in the automotive sector, graphene coatings enhances fuel efficiency by reducing friction and wear in engine components. Additionally, graphene's barrier properties make it useful for anti-corrosion coatings, contributing to the longevity of materials and structures and reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Excellent dust repellant characteristics and less water spotting.

Versatility across different industries.

Investments in nanotechnology

Increased demand for anti-corrosion coatings

Developing automotive sector along with supportive government regulations across globe.

Opportunities:

Development of smart and protective packaging materials in packaging industries.

Application in flexible and foldable display technologies.

Graphene coatings application in flexible and foldable display technologies

Coatings for biomedical implants for improved biocompatibility

Development of smart and protective packaging materials.

Rising Demand for Graphene Coatings in Scratch Resistant Applications

The increasing adoption of Graphene Coatings in Scratch Resistant applications have significant growth potential due to its enhanced and exceptional mechanical properties. When graphene is applied as a coating, it enhances the mechanical properties of the substrate. This includes increased hardness, tensile strength, and resistance to deformation, contributing to improved scratch resistance. Moreover graphene coatings exhibit versatility by being compatible with a wide range of substrates, including metals, polymers, glass, and ceramics. This versatility allows for the application of graphene in diverse industries and materials where scratch resistance is a priority.

North America dominates the market for Graphene Coating.

The North American market for this product exhibits a high degree of fragmentation, characterized by a multitude of small and medium-sized manufacturers. These entities have effectively established robust distribution and supply chain networks, fostering brand loyalty and ensuring efficient product delivery. The dominance of the United States in the North American graphene coatings market is expected to persist in the foreseeable future. The region hosts numerous manufacturers that have increasingly engaged in collaborative efforts with research institutions in recent years, reflecting a heightened focus on research and development (R&D) activities. Notably, the country stands out as a major exporter of graphene-based coatings. Given these prevailing trends, the USA is poised to maintain its pivotal role as one of the most influential markets for graphene coatings.

In the context of the graphene coating market, the Asian region is emerging as a significant player, showcasing dynamic growth and contributing substantially to the global landscape. The market in Asia is characterized by a diverse range of manufacturers and stakeholders, including both established players and new entrants. China, in particular, stands out as a key contributor, boasting a rapidly expanding graphene coatings market. The region's growth is propelled by factors such as increased industrialization, ongoing technological advancements, and a rising demand for innovative materials in various sectors. Asian countries are actively investing in research and development initiatives, fostering collaborations between manufacturers and research institutions to drive innovation in graphene-based coatings. Moreover, the robust manufacturing capabilities and the presence of a strong supply chain in the region contribute to the overall competitiveness of Asian players. As the demand for advanced coatings continues to surge across industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction, the Asian market is positioned for sustained growth, making it a pivotal focus for both local and international stakeholders in the graphene coating sector.

The Application Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Graphene coating market the application segment is categorized into Corrosion Resistant, Scratch Resistant, Flame Resistant, Anti Fouling, Others. Graphene coatings are set to experience notable growth, particularly in their application for corrosion resistance, showcasing a significant. These coatings have proven effective in protecting various surfaces from corrosion, enhancing the longevity and durability of the coated materials. Widely used across industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial, marine, as well as in hydrophobic and anti-static applications, graphene corrosion-resistant coatings play a crucial role in safeguarding metal surfaces from deterioration. They are commonly applied to exterior surfaces, engine components, and structural elements, providing heightened protection, durability, and overall improved performance. Especially in industrial and marine settings, these coatings contribute significantly to corrosion protection and wear resistance, thereby extending the functionality and lifespan of equipment and structures.

