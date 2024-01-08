New York, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market size is set to increase by USD 80.46 billion between 2023 and 2028, and register a CAGR of almost 30.75% according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates.

What is the factor that drives the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market growth?

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market is driven by government initiatives supporting EV charging station installations. This driver is significant in driving the market growth, encouraging the development of EV charging networks, charging points, and various types of chargers like fast charging, DC fast charging, and AC charging. This impetus also boosts the expansion of charging infrastructure, including charging cables, to accommodate the increasing demand for electric vehicles, marking a significant advancement in sustainable transportation. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

How is the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market segmented?

Charging Fast Charger Slow charger

Type AC DC

Geography APAC Europe North America South America Middle East And Africa



How is the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market segmented by Distribution Channel?

The fast charger segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period within the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. Fast chargers, also known as Direct Current (DC) chargers, are larger and quicker, representing a remarkable advancement in EV technology.

Who are the key players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market?

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Blink Charging Co., BP Plc, E.ON UK Plc, EV Connect, EV Safe Charge Inc, EVBox BV, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, PG&E Corp., Phihong USA Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Shenzhen Atess Power Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, TotalEnergies SE, and Webasto SE.

What else the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market report cover?

Market trends such as powering EV charging stations through renewable energy is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of standardization and infrastructure may threaten the growth of the market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2023 – 2028: Market Dynamics

What are the leading trends influencing the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market?

The prevailing trend in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market involves powering charging stations using renewable energy sources, steering market growth. This trend influences the location, deployment, and network of charging stations—both public and private—emphasizing smart, wireless charging solutions. Additionally, it accentuates the integration with grids and focuses on efficient maintenance of charging stations. Embracing renewable energy boosts sustainability, enhancing advancements in the EV charging landscape.

What are the challenges faced by the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market?

A significant challenge faced by the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market is the absence of standardized charging networks and ample electricity, impacting market expansion. This hurdle affects EV charging station operators, hindering uniformity in charging piles, connectors, and management systems. The shortfall in standardized installation practices and charging equipment further complicates market growth, emphasizing the need for standardized infrastructure and enhanced electricity provisions to boost the EV charging landscape.

