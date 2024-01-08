Five finalists announced in Alliance for Pediatric Device Innovation’s “Make Your Medical Device Pitch For Kids!”™ competition in collaboration with MedTech Color

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance for Pediatric Device Innovation (APDI), the federally funded consortium led by Children’s National Hospital, announces the finalists of its special MedTech Color edition of “Make Your Medical Device Pitch for Kids!”™ competition. This edition supports pediatric medical device advancements from African American and Hispanic innovators.

The competition aims to advance devices that meet critical patient needs while promoting a more inclusive approach to medical technology innovation. The finalists will compete for a share of up to $50,000 in grants funded by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that will support innovators’ efforts to bring their devices to the commercial market for the benefit of children everywhere.

“The children we serve come from diverse backgrounds, so nurturing diversity among our innovators will help us ensure that their needs are met,” said Kolaleh Eskandanian, Ph.D., MBA, vice president and chief innovation officer at Children’s National and APDI program director and principal investigator. “We are delighted to partner with MedTech Color in this endeavor.”

The five pediatric medical device finalists are:

Kofimi Technology Inc. – Danvers, Mass. – This patent-pending pulse oximeter device is designed specifically for pediatric populations to provide superior accuracy for all levels of skin pigmentation. A pulse oximeter measures oxygen levels in the blood.

Rubitection – Pittsburgh, Pa.– A low-cost skin assessment management tool for chronic wounds, Rubitection measures the properties of the skin. The system allows the user to monitor incremental changes in skin health to predict risk, monitor progression and customize care.

SealCath LLC – Mount Pleasant, S.C. – An innovative, double balloon catheter, SethCath is designed to treat infants facing bowel disorders. Specifically designed for mucous fistula refeeding, this catheter offers a gentle and precise method to provide essential nutrition and support.

TNC Medical Solutions – Los Angeles, Calif. – TNC Medical Solutions offers an advancement in gastrostomy tube (g-tube) reinsertion designed to improve the quality of life for patients reliant on enteral feeding.

WearableDose Inc. – Bowie, Md. – Harnessing artificial intelligence for real-time, precise dosimetry in cancer treatment, WearableDose aims to transform patient care with innovative wearable technology.

Additionally, two of the finalists, Kofimi Technology and SealCath, were chosen to compete in the broader MedTech Color competition, held the same day and open to adult and pediatric devices. These two finalists will have the opportunity to make their pitch in both competitions.

Pediatric finalists were chosen from a field of 27 pediatric entries by a panel of expert judges that included representation from MedTech Color and ADPI. Finalists will compete on March 15 at the MedTech Color 4th Annual Pitch Competition at the UCLA campus. Event registration and additional details are available here.

"The competition's additional investment in companies developing technologies for the pediatric population is significant,” said Kwame Ulmer, MedTech Color founder and board member. “This means more patients will get access to medtech ecosystem accelerants. As more pitch finalists from diverse backgrounds finally get access to funding, this will provide more opportunities for children and young adults in overlooked communities."

Founded in 2017, MedTech Color is a nonprofit organization built on the same ideal: diverse leadership in the medical technology ecosystem leads to greater innovation and better outcomes. The organization works to advance the representation of people of color in the medical device industry and to nurture the next generation of founders. MedTech Color aims to build a cohesive community of leaders of color, drive thought leadership and increase the number of underrepresented executives in the industry. For more information on MedTech Color, visit medtechcolor.org.

APDI is one of five nonprofit consortia in the FDA’s Pediatric Device Consortia program that receives funding to provide a platform of services, expertise, and grants to support pediatric innovators in bringing medical devices to the market that address the needs of children. Along with Children’s National, APDI members include Johns Hopkins University, CIMIT at Mass General Brigham, Tufts Medical Center, Medstar Health Research Institute, OrthoPediatrics Corp. and MedTech Color.

Advancements in pediatric medical devices continue to lag significantly behind those of adults, which is why APDI is focused on helping more pediatric medical device innovations achieve commercialization. For more information on APDI, visit innovate4kids.org

